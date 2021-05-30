A large semi-tractor-trailer truck carrying an estimated 200 pigs caught fire and crashed while exiting Interstate Highway 15 at Bernice on Saturday evening, killing some pigs and sending others scrambling onto the road and nearby fields.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m., according to several witnesses. They said a video taken by another traveler on I-15 showed the truck driving several miles with a punctured and flaming tire. When the truck tried to pull off the highway at the Bernice exit, the video showed, the driver began to reverse on the exit ramp and ran into a guardrail, according to Alona Ralph, who says she arrived at the scene at 7:30 p.m.
“It was the worst experience of my life,” said Ralph, who was driving down I-15 with her two sons, Carter, 14 and Braxtin, eight, when they saw smoke rising and pigs running across the freeway. Her older son jumped out of the car and began herding the pigs off the highway so they wouldn’t get hit, she said.
Ralph said that one pig had broken both of its legs and had to be euthanized by firearm. Several others, she said, were incinerated in the truck blaze. Kendra Jackson and Eric Overley, who also stopped at the scene Saturday, said 10 to 15 pigs were killed in the accident. Volunteer firefighters from the Basin and Boulder-Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Departments arrived shortly after 7:45 p.m. to put out the fire and help herd pigs off the highway, according to Overley. Montana Highway Patrol officers came to the scene soon after, Jackson said.
Highway Patrol officers were not available Sunday afternoon to confirm details of the accident.
The driver of the semi-truck, whose name was not known, was not injured, said Overley. Overley said the firefighters, Highway Patrol officers, and others who had stopped herded most of the pigs off the highway and into a field owned by Gary Carlson. Jackson said people even fished pigs out of the nearby creek. Jackson borrowed a trailer from her parent’s construction company, Jackson Enterprises, to transport pigs from the field to a pen on Carlson’s property. Overley said that Jackson parked the stock trailer in front of the pigs and made a makeshift ramp with some pieces of plywood to get them into the trailer.
“All I can say is that it was hell,” said Carlson, who volunteered to keep the pigs on his property overnight.
Overley said that, between the two trailers on the scene, it took about seven loads to transfer the pigs to Carlson’s property. Overley, Jackson, and Ralph worked until 1:30 a.m. to herd and transport the pigs, they said.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, about two-thirds of the surviving pigs were safely in the pen on Carlson’s property, while several remained in the field nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.