2 p.m. update: During a 1 p.m. phone call with news media, Gov. Steve Bullock said he "cannot give assurances" that schools will be reopened in two weeks.
Jefferson High School scrambled Monday morning to determine how to hold classes online and feed needy students following Gov. Steve Bullock’s order Sunday afternoon to close statewide K-12 schools for two weeks.
“We’re looking at a bunch of different models” for delivering online instruction and course materials, Superintendent Tim Norbeck told The Monitor soon after a meeting of faculty, staff and administrators.
Teachers were tasked with settling on the best platform for delivering content, Norbeck said, while he was exploring with colleagues at Boulder Elementary, Clancy and Montana City schools how to distribute free and reduced-cost lunches -- likely via a “grab and go” setup at schools or elsewhere, he said.
Monday’s meeting was planned during an administrator's meeting held late Sunday morning prior to Bullock’s announcement. At first Monday’s meeting was scheduled for 2 p.m. following the early dismissal of students and for staff to plan for the potential of an extended closure. Following Bullock’s announcement making the closure real, the meeting was instead scheduled for 7:30 a.m.
Norbeck said he hoped to have some ideas ready later in the day that would be shared via social media.
Despite the school closures happening late on a Sunday, Norbeck said no students or parents showed up Monday morning expecting school to be opened as usual.
The Montana High School Association board was scheduled to meet later in the week to determine what to do about spring sports and extracurricular activities, he said.
