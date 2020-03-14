Here's a list of events and activities in Jefferson County that have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus risk -- as well as service advisories from area agencies and organizations. We'll keep this list current as we get news; please send your updates to info@boulder-monitor.com.
CANCELED
March 14
Eats & Beats, Star Theater, Whitehall
March 15
First United Methodist Church of Boulder services and Lenten Bible study, until further notice
Clancy United Methodist Church services
March 16
The 7 p.m. 4-H meeting at the Jefferson County fairgrounds has been cancelled.
March 17
Montana City School Academic Olympic competition at Montana State University.
March 18
Montana Movie Festival screening, Boulder Community Library
March 22
Heritage Center annual tea & dessert social, Elkhorn Cafe
ADVISORIES
Bear Grass Suites: Anyone with travel history outside of the state or who has had contact with people from out of state within the last month, please call 406-225-3101 (ask for Amanda) before visiting.
Boulder Community Library: All programming canceled/postponed until further notice. The library will remain open for book check-outs and computer use.
Carroll College: Moving forward with online/distance delivery of its curriculum beginning on March 23.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: taking preliminary precautions to prevent possible spread. It is limiting visitation to behind glass and electronic only (no face to face visits), and is encouraging folks to limit visits if possible. It also is suspending concealed carry applications and most fingerprinting activities for 30 days in attempt to reduce public interactions at the jail.
Little Guy Wrestling: season has ended, and end-of-year banquet canceled. Watch for updates on popcorn orders, uniform turn-in, trophy hand-out, and a future end-of-year party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.