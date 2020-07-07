Boulder has two new signs announcing to motorists that they are entering the city via north- and south-bound Highway 69. The signs are the result of a two year process for the Boulder Transition Advisor Committee’s marketing arm, which developed the Boulder brand and logo that is featured on the signs, according to Alison Richardson, executive director of the Jefferson Local Development Corporation.
With installation complete, the marketing committee, made up of volunteers, will finish up the landscaping around the signs in the next month or so, according to Richardson. The metal gateway signs were part of 15 projects identified as part of the Boulder Development Fund, a pot of $500,000 provided by the state to the city after the closing of the Montana Development Center. The budget for the signs was set at $24,725.
Meanwhile, the former welcome billboard at the south end of the city on Highway 69 has been taken down and has been saved so the marketing committee and the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce can decide on how to use it in the future, according to Richardson.
The billboard on the north end will remain up where it is, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.