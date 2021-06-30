The Boulder Police Department has been unstaffed since June 21, when acting Police Chief Jordan Grimsrud resigned. At the City Council meeting on June 21, the council authorized Mayor Rusty Giulio to begin negotiating a contract with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in Boulder.
The Boulder Police Department usually has three police officers on staff, according to City Council President Drew Dawson, but it recently experienced a mass exodus. Former Police Chief Joe Canzona resigned on April 30 to take another job—the same day that officer Kyle St. George left Boulder’s force for a job at Great Falls Police Department, Dawson said. Grimsrud was named acting police chief after Canzona resigned. Grimsrud left Boulder to take a law enforcement job in Broadwater County, Dawson said.
“We have a good relationship with the county Sheriff’s Office, so there’s no need for citizens to panic,” Dawson said. “We will continue to have a strong relationship with Jefferson County, but now on a contractual level.”
At press time, Giulio had not responded to requests for comment.
With no police force in Boulder, sheriff’s deputies are responding to emergency situations in the city, but city codes are not being enforced at this time, Dawson said. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle, incorporated towns like Boulder are required to either have their own police force or have a contract with the county. Without a contract between Boulder and the Sheriff’s Office, deputies cannot write citations on behalf of the city of Boulder—violations are handled by the county Justice Court instead—preventing the city from collecting fines, Doolittle said.
Doolittle said in an interview on Monday that negotiations with Giulio had yet to begin. Dawson said that if the mayor and sheriff draft a contract, the City Council would hold a special meeting to review, and potentially approve, the agreement. The County Commission would also have to approve any contract for policing Boulder, according to Commissioner Cory Kirsch.
At the June 21 meeting, Giulio said that the city has been struggling to retain police officers. He said that it is difficult for the city to compete with the salaries offered by the Sheriff’s Office and neighboring jurisdictions.
“It’s difficult—we train and train and train, and then they go and work for the county anyway,” Giulio said, adding that the city loses money because it pays for officers to go to the police academy.
Dawson said it was hard to provide consistent protection with officers leaving so often. He added that while it was unfortunate that the officers left Boulder, he sees this vacancy as an opportunity to reassess the most effective long term solution for providing law enforcement in the city.
He said that although the county also has issues with officer retention, they have a larger force than the city had, so if an officer quits, there will likely be others that can fill in. Additionally, Dawson said, the county might expand their force to accommodate Boulder’s needs. He said that contracting with the county would also take advantage of the county dispatch in Boulder.
“Going with a contract with the Sheriff’s Office provides a level of stability and consistency of law enforcement protection for the citizens of Boulder that we have not had for quite a while,” Dawson said, adding that even when they had three officers, it was hard to have police on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The city will negotiate the cost of having the Sheriff’s Office police Boulder, Dawson said, but there is limited negotiation room because the cost would come out of the city’s general fund. He said that although the city hadn’t yet determined how the cost of employing city police compared to contracting with the county, he suspected working with the county would be a more efficient use of taxpayer dollars, and in the long term would be a “better bang for the buck.”
Before the June 21 meeting, Doolittle said, he showed Giulio a boilerplate contract and the two discussed costs hypothetically. Doolittle said on Monday that he wasn’t sure of the cost to police Boulder because negotiations hadn’t yet begun. Giulio said at the June 21 meeting that he believed the cost of contracting with the county should be about the same as Boulder employing its own police department.
Although the terms are subject to negotiation, Dawson said, city leaders anticipate that the Sheriff’s office would handle only emergency and law enforcement issues. However, the city also needs to enforce its codes, including land use and cemetery and park rules, that the Sheriff’s Office would not handle, Dawson said.
At the June 21 meeting, Giulio said the city was considering hiring a part-time code enforcement officer that would handle Boulder’s nuisances and code violations. Dawson said that hiring a person to specifically enforce city codes would be beneficial because city police officers had to prioritize emergencies and crime, and were less available to conduct code enforcement.
Doolittle said that the city of Whitehall has contracted with the Sheriff’s Office for the past 14 years, though a contract with Boulder would be different. He said that the county handles Whitehall’s safety issues but does not enforce city codes.
“It all depends on what kind of service they want,” Doolittle said. He said that the timeline on the contract depended on when negotiations begin.
