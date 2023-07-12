This summer at the Boulder Community Library reading program participants have been engaging and exploring activities and challenges to compliment the theme of “All Together Now.” The library has focused program efforts on community and kindness.
Summer readers have been challenged to read and log hours, and participate in programming. The programming has included making Father’s Day cards, creating friendship bracelets, story times, potting seeds, a puppet show, a magic show, and movie parties - to name a few. Naturally, regular library programming is still on schedule amidst the summer reading programming.
All summer reading participants need to have reading slips turned in or hours logged into ReadSquared by July 23. Grand prize winners will be drawn from heart entries at the finale party.
The program finale party is Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m. at the Boulder Elementary School gymnasium. All participants are invited to attend and enjoy prize drawings and a movie. Many thanks to the Boulder Friends of the Library for providing the program prizes.
For more information about library services, programs or the “All Together Now” summer reading program, call the Boulder Community Library at (406) 225-3241 or stop in at 202 South Main Street. Regular hours for the library are listed below:
Monday 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. - closed Saturday - open Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.