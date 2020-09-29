The Boulder City Council established hours for the new public restrooms, located behind City Hall at Veterans Park.
The restrooms will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and special event organizers can arrange to have them open for a $50 deposit to cover the cost of cleaning, if necessary.
The Council will also explore the use of security cameras as a way to expand the hours that the restrooms are open. The new hours were approved at the Sept. 21 meeting.
The public restrooms are one of a suite of projects paid for through the Boulder Development Fund, a $500,000 pot of money granted to the city from the Department of Commerce to compensate for the closing of the Montana Development Center.
The restroom building, which will be heated, will also allow the city to store records in the basement area. The restrooms were seen as a way to better facilitate events at the park.
The deadline for completion of all the projects derived from the Boulder Development Fund is Sept. 30. Other projects include a City of Boulder website, the facade improvement program, high speed internet expansion, gateway signs, the Boulder River Trail Master Plan and Feasibility Study, temporary wayfaring signs, the information kiosk, among others.
Other business
•The Boulder City Council approved an annexation policy, which provides criteria for expanding the city’s boundaries. Included in the criteria for annexation is that the property must fall within the Future Land Use Map found in Boulder’s Growth Policy. Properties that want to receive city services, such as water and sewer, must be annexed into the city limits. Annexation requests will also be evaluated in compliance with a variety of city standards such as drinking water and sewer, streets, water rights, storm drainage and more. The city may also request a “community impact report” for annexation requests. Those seeking annexation must complete an application and public hearings will be held before the City Council.
•The City Council approved a utility easement related to the Town Pump expansion plan, but tabled a memorandum of understanding between the city, Sky Top Ranch and Town Pump for the construction of a retention pond, as city attorney Jana McGill wanted more time to examine the document and obtain more information. The MOU calls for Sky Top to deed two acres for the pond, to be constructed by Town Pump and maintained by the city.
The expansion is divided into two phases. Phase 1 would include extensive paving behind the current store and the construction of the retention pond. In phase 2, the new store and casino — at about 10,000 square feet, more than double the size of the current store -- would be built behind the current store, and the remaining area would be repaved and contoured and fueling islands redesigned.
•The City Council adopted the Boulder River Trail Master Plan and Feasibility Study, as well as the school resource officer agreement with Jefferson High School. The JHS Board of Trustees had approved the agreement at its Sept. 15 meeting.
