The building is ready, all materials have been ordered and installed, and the team behind the new Discovery Kidzone Learning Center in Boulder is anxiously awaiting its grand opening. But there’s still one thing missing: Employees.
Rachel Supalla, owner of Discovery Kidzone, Southwest Montana Youth Partner Board President Drew Dawson and former Jefferson Local Development Corporation Childcare Coordinator Lindsey Graham (who was recently promoted to Executive Director) are working on solutions to this issue. The new Discovery Kidzone, located in a modular building adjacent to Boulder Elementary School, can hold up to 42 children. All those involved with bringing this to Boulder badly want to get the doors open.
Supalla, who owns Discovery Kidzones in Clancy, Montana City and Helena, said she’s not unfamiliar with the struggle to find qualified workers. Hiring is hard in most fields, she said, as restaurants, assisted living centers and behavioral health centers such as Youth Dynamics also have trouble finding the help they need.
This staffing crisis, she added, has hit child care particularly hard.
“To hire qualified teachers and leaders in Montana is very, very difficult,” she said. “We offer a [Child Development Associate] fast track, an apprenticeship, and for Boulder we even have a relocation bonus. But we’re just not finding people.”
It is Supalla and SMYP’s hope that instead of searching for workers, perhaps prospective employees will come to them. With this in mind, Discovery Kidzone is hosting an open house at the facility on March 27 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. The event also serves as a recruitment opportunity for the variety of positions available. The assistant teacher position requires no education or experience (the only requirement is the individual must be over the age of 16). Lead teacher positions need to be over the age of 18 and must have up to two years of experience, a CDA or some kind of early childhood education degree. The director leadership role currently available requires three years of experience in early childhood development, a CDA or some kind of early childhood education degree.
In total there are six positions still available in Boulder. Only one has been filled.
Despite not having the workers, Supalla said she is optimistic that Boulder’s new high-quality, community-minded facility will attract the right people: those who are passionate about caring for children and passionate about enhancing and enriching the community of Boulder. Those looking for career advancement opportunities are also encouraged to apply.
“Discovery Kidzone offers a chance to move up,” Supalla said. “The new director of core values, for example, started as a 19-year old substitute.”
“There are many options to grow,” Graham added. “The amount of training involved, the educational courses, the apprenticeship programs, it’s amazing how many opportunities there are in child care and at Discovery Kidzone.”
The youth apprenticeship program is one Supalla said she really hopes to expand. Those enrolled in the apprenticeship program can use Discovery Kidzone as a “lab school,” Supalla said, and work at the child care facility, earn their credits and help pay for their college.
"We can get them on a good start, and, considering we are right next to the high school in Boulder and they have Fridays off, this is a great chance for them to get started,” she said.
Supalla said she needs at least four employees to open the Boulder facility. Ideally she’d like even more, as there is so much to the center. Discovery Kidzone, Supalla said, is not just a place to drop off children for the day.
“There’s so much more to it,” she said. “There is curriculum, nutrition, education…it’s more of a career avenue and an actual field.”
“Zero to five years is one of the most crucial points in someone’s life, so we want to make sure there is a strong curriculum and a clean environment,” Graham added. “We want it to be a great place for the children to grow.”
Graham said JLDC and SMYP are both trying to help Supalla get the word out on the workforce needs. Dawson said SMYP has been working hard on this project for over a year and is excited to see it so close to its open house. He remains hopeful that the combination of “an excellent physical facility, a good salary and a great benefits package will be a significant inducement for employees at the Boulder Center.”
Supalla said she hopes to see people come out on March 27, especially if they are not just looking for a job but to be part of a nurturing environment for children and employees alike.
“Culture is my number one thing,” she said. “We want people to be part of our family. We don’t want it to be just a job, and we want it to be playful and fun. We make work play, and we want more people to be part of that playful environment and at the same time be part of something bigger than themselves.”
Those interested in applying can go to www.discoverykidzone.com/careers.
