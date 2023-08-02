Boulder Elementary School enlisted the help of AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer Camden Graves to assist with the 21st Century after-school program for the 2023-24 school year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Boulder Elementary School enlisted the help of AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer Camden Graves to assist with the 21st Century after-school program for the 2023-24 school year.
“My role is to realign the program with the state’s afterschool curriculum,” said Graves. “The goal is to make the program the best it can be.”
AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) is a national service organization under the umbrella of the Corporation for National and Community Service. VISTA seeks to make tenable changes in communities affected by poverty through education, opportunity, health, disaster relief, and support for veterans and military families.
Along with behind-the-scenes work, Graves is excited to help with the community garden and find creative ways to bolster student classroom learning with fun after-school activities.
“I don’t want it to feel like just more school,” Graves explained. “That isn’t enjoyable for the kids or me.”
Although her background is not in education, Graves has been busy researching the Montana curriculum and said she’s enjoying settling into her new environment.
Graves, 23, is a California native but has spent the last five years in London attending University and working with JW3 – a Jewish community center – where she helped with the organization’s charity and fundraising.
After deciding to return to the United States, Graves elected to join AmeriCorps in an effort to land a position in Montana.
“I used to think I might retire in Montana one day,” Graves said. “Then I realized I didn’t need to wait.”
Despite having family in Montana, Graves has not visited since she was young. Since arriving in mid-July, however, Graves has already begun soaking in much of what the Treasure State has to offer, including the scenic Gates of the Mountains and the Lewis and Clark County Fair.
Graves is also looking forward to attending her first-ever rodeo later this month at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
With suitcases still patiently waiting to be unpacked, Graves is jumping into her new role by lending a hand to Growing Community Naturally.
“I did some weeding and learned how to fix a drip irrigation system,” said Graves. “My cowboy boots finally have dirt on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.