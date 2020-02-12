Boulder residents can soon comment on a draft of the Boulder River Trail Master Plan and Feasibility Study, paid for out of the $500,000 Boulder Development Fund.
An open house on the initial document, prepared by Stahly Engineering and Associates, will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 2, at Boulder City Hall immediately following a meeting of the Planning Board.
The firm’s Clint Smith presented the draft at the Planning Board’s Feb. 3 meeting. It proposes an eight-phase project that includes proposed private and public campgrounds, fishing ponds and city sidewalks.
Still in its very early stages, the draft contains only maps with overlays. Smith told the board that at the public hearing he would present the proposed trails on printed boards and ask residents to indicate “what they see as priorities” and “what type of routes they would like to see.”
Smith also said that prior to the open house he would contact landowners adjacent to any proposed trails to make sure they attend.
The $34,752 allocated from the Boulder Development Fund to create the plan and feasibility study will not pay for the construction of any phase of the project.
