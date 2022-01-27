The new Town Pump currently under construction in Boulder will have minimal illuminated signage on the sides of the building that face residential areas, according to zoning ordinance variances granted by the Boulder Board of Adjustments on Jan. 26.
The board issued separate variances for signage proposed for each side of the new building, located behind the current Town Pump at the north end of Main Street near the Boulder exit on Interstate 15. The west and south sides of the building, which both face residential areas, will each feature only one illuminated sign—a fraction of the multiple illuminated signs originally proposed for each side—according to variances the board approved for those two sides. The board further required that the signs be lit by "gooseneck" lights that overhang the tops of the signs and shine light down and back toward them, rather than the originally proposed internal lighting that would emit light from within a sign.
The board approved variances allowing multiple signs to be installed as proposed on the north and east sides of the building, which face the interchange and Main Street, respectively, and which will both face fuel pumps under lighted canopies. The board also allowed the Town Pump's two existing standalone signs—an 80-foot-tall sign and a shorter sign—to remain.
City ordinance states that properties are allowed one standalone sign and one building-mounted sign. Standalone signs are limited to 30 feet in height, and the total combined area of all signage cannot exceed 100 square feet. The total combined area of the standalone and proposed building-mounted signs was 1,281 square feet, according to a city analysis of the proposals
At a Jan. 5 meeting, the Board of Adjustments approved a variance allowing Town Pump to keep, and change the sign faces atop, its 80-foot-tall sign. The "Exxon" sign will come down, according to an application from Town Pump, and will be replaced with a "Conoco" sign. Town Pump Display Marketing Manager Lyle Cusson said at the Jan. 26 meeting that that "Casino" sign face on that sign will be replaced with an electronic display of gas prices.
"The only thing that we addressed at the last meeting was to allow the one 80-foot sign to remain with the sign change from Exxon to Conoco," Board Chair Sue Pasini said at the Jan. 26 meeting, explaining that the board sought more information, and to provide further public notice, before tackling other aspects of proposed variances: whether to allow Town Pump to keep its second, shorter standalone sign, and how much signage to allow on the exterior of the new building.
Cusson said that the 80-foot-sign was built in the 1990s and the shorter sign was built in the late '80s. The shorter sign, located near the entrance to the gas station, features two vertical arrays of sign faces between three vertical supports, and includes two electronic displays: one for Lucky Lil's casino and one for gas prices.
Mayor Rusty Giulio, who attended the meeting, said the two standalone signs "shouldn't be an issue" because of how long they've been there.
The board approved a variance allowing the second, shorter sign to remain in addition to the 80-foot sign. Board members Rick Zitnik, Bill Crenshaw and Parry Lepley voted to approve the variance; Pasini and board member Duane Weinmeister voted against the variance.
Moving the board on to the 18 illuminated signs proposed for the building, Pasini said that "one of the concerns I have is that this new Town Pump building is going to be much closer to the residential areas than the old Town Pump building is now," and that she was concerned about light intrusions on homes coming from the west and south sides of the building. The existing Town Pump building has 11 signs.
Boulder resident Tim Schmidt asked, "What’s the reason behind having more and more signs up there? Because there’s going to be more lights, I suspect, with more pumps. It’s getting awful bright up there."
Pasini said that "I would like to see no lights at all on the west side, just because it’s so close to the residential area. We live in a beautiful mountain community and I’d like to keep it that way."
Cusson proposed allowing only the "travel plaza" sign so that interstate travelers, particularly commercial truckers, would know that the new Town Pump features showers and other services beyond a normal gas station.
The board unanimously agreed to allow one sign on the west side—an illuminated "travel plaza" sign—that would have to be lit by gooseneck lights pointing back at it, rather than internal LED lights. The board did not allow three other proposed signs on the west side: "food store," "Lucky Lil's" and "Town Pump."
On the south side, Crenshaw suggested allowing a proposed "Lucky Lil's" sign to remain above an entrance door, but not allowing any other signs, and to illuminate the "Lucky Lil's" sign with a gooseneck light rather than internal LEDs.
Pat Lewis, a City Council member attending the meeting, asked if the board could allow all of the south-side signs to remain, but allow only the "Lucky Lil's" sign to be lit. "What I am hearing from the residents is that they’re concerned about the light, wherever it’s coming from."
On a motion from Weinmeister, the board approved all of the signs proposed for the south side—"casino," "deli," "food store" and "Lucky Lil's"—but allowed only the "Lucky Lil's" sign to be illuminated. Weinmeister, Pasini, Zitnik and Crenshaw voted for the variance; Lepley voted against.
The board quickly and unanimously voted to approve multiple lighted signs on the east and north sides of the building, with no objections from the public or board members. Board members said they had no issue with signage on those sides because they will face the interstate, Main Street and brightly lit fuel pump canopies at the new gas station.
"Light it up!" Lewis joked.
Board can't rule on roofline lights; Town Pump takes feedback
The board was also concerned by proposed LED light strips outlining the entire roofline of the new building on all four sides. But after consulting with City Attorney Ed Guza, the board decided not to formally address the topic because the LED roofline lighting was not included in Town Pump's variance request, which only mentioned proposed signage.
"We don’t have the ability to go into those areas without having the requisite publication and notice," Guza said.
However, Cusson said that he was still interested in hearing community feedback about the proposed lighting.
Zitnik said that "It’s going to look like the North Pole up there. We live in Montana, we don’t live in the city where the lights shine up into the clouds."
Crenshaw said that "We don’t want it lit up like a Las Vegas casino," and noted that a new Town Pump in Butte had roofline lights only on sides facing fuel pumps and the street, and not on sides facing homes.
Cusson, who said he felt the board had been "pretty reasonable" in limiting signage, said that he understood residents' concerns as being primarily about lights on the west and south sides of the building—the sides facing homes—and that he was "pretty confident" that roofline lights could be eliminated on those sides.
Editor's Note: Pat Lewis is a part-time employee of The Monitor. Her job is separate from the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.