Matthew Wilson of Boulder was one of 15 new troopers commissioned by the Montana Highway Patrol at the 70th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony at Helena’s Civic Center on March 11. Wilson’s initial station will also be in Boulder.
Of Class 70’s 15 cadets, nine are from Montana and six came from out of state. All successfully passed a rigorous training that began in August.
The Montana Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for new Troopers. Interested individuals should visit MHP’s website for details and to apply. For more information about the Trooper selection process and requirements, contact MHP at 1-(877) 8-PATROL toll-free or (406) 444-3259. The deadline to apply is March 24.
