The city of Boulder will receive $281,622 in federal funds for water and sewer projects as part of the American Recovery Plan Act passed earlier this year. This money is in addition to $325,940 in general ARPA funds the federal government designated for Boulder.
City Council President Drew Dawson said in an interview on Monday that city leaders tasked engineering firm Morrison-Maierle with assessing the city’s infrastructure to determine how to best spend the water and sewer funds. That assessment is in progress, he said.
“That’ll be part of the data that goes into the equation of where we go with ARPA and where we go in particular with our water and sewer grants,” he said. “We try to base it off of data as much as we can.”
The city is also working to determine how to spend its general ARPA funds.
“We likely will have some discussion of it at our next City Council meeting in June and probably have public hearings at some point after that,” Dawson said.
