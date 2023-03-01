EllenRose.jpg

Boulder City Clerk Ellen Harne, left, visits with Boulder City accounting assistant Rose Perna on Feb. 24. Harne has worked in the City office for close to five years, The two have worked in the office together for close to three years. Perna said she’s learned a lot from Harne and has always admired her work ethic.  (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

“This is a letter we didn’t want to get,” Mayor Rusty Giulio said during the Feb. 21 Boulder City Council meeting. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.