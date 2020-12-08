A Boulder man pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse without consent, a felony, while related charges were dismissed.
Michael Mitchell, 18 entered a plea agreement Dec. 2 in Montana Fifth Judicial District Court in Boulder in response to five charges that had been separated earlier this year by Judge Luke Berger.
The charge to which Mitchell pleaded guilty stemmed from an incident that occurred in August 2018 in Jefferson County. During the hearing, Mitchell responded yes to a series of statements that indicated that he had consumed alcohol with the victim in a camper, engaged in sexual intercourse, and because of the alcohol consumption, the victim did not give consent to the action.
Although Mitchell was a minor at the time of the offense, he was being tried as an adult.
The victim was also a minor when the crime occurred.
The other four charges, to include sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault, and which were dismissed, allegedly occurred from 2011 to 2017. It was the victim involved in those charges that told law enforcement about the second victim.
Had Mitchell not entered a plea agreement, the two sets of charges would have been tried in two separate trials after being separated earlier this year.
As part of the plea agreement, Mitchell agreed to be placed under the supervision of the Department of Corrections, and be subject to all statutes, rules and regulations of the Adult Probation and Parole Bureau.
The recommended sentence provided in the plea agreement is 20 years, with 15 suspended.
Following the completion of the psychosexual evaluation and pre-sentence investigation, Mitchell then faces sentencing.
If the psychosexual evaluation deems it appropriate, the state and defense recommend community placement for the first five years of Mitchell’s sentence, according to the plea agreement.
