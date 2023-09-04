On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Boulder Community Library will host “Question, Persuade and Refer,” a free suicide prevention class open to anyone who wants to learn more about how to improve suicide awareness in Montana. The class is on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. and is sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Jefferson County Health Department and the Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Coucil. The class is recommended for ages 18 and over. For more information contact the Boulder Community Library at (406) 225-3241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.