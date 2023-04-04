Attention, Boulder Community Library OverDrive app users! OverDrive is discontinuing the legacy OverDrive app as of May 1, 2023 and transitioning users to the Libby app. Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from our library.
It’s time to give Libby a try! All your loans, holds and wish list items will be waiting for you in Libby when you add your library card.
Libby also comes with new features we know you’ll love, like:
• Tags to categorize books however you’d like—you can even sync your OverDrive wish list into a tag!
• A central bookshelf for all loans and holds.
• Customizable notifications for ready holds.
• Compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Sonos speakers.
• Extra learning and entertainment resources such as Kanopy.
• Easy access to OverDrive support staff.
Important Note: Our library’s digital collection will continue to be available at https://montana.overdrive.com/
For our patrons who prefer to visit the physical library, we are pleased to continue the best service on location. On a regular basis, collection development enhances the library stacks selections. Here’s a small sampling of some of the newest items in the stacks:
Adult titles: Looking for Jane by Heather Marshall; Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking by Mehdi Hasan; and While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America by Yeonmi Park.
Young Adult titles: Reggie And Delilah’s Year of Falling by Elise Bryant; and Begin Again by Emma Lord.
Juvenile titles: On Air With Zoe Washington by Janae Marks; The House Swap by Yvette Clark; and The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Barnhill.
Happenings
The Library Board will meet on Wednesday, Apr. 5 at 6:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.
Call to sign up to participate and create at our monthly Ornament Class series. The upcoming creative class - Fabric Swirl Ornament - continues this month and is on Tuesday, Apr.18 at 6:30 p.m. Call to sign up.
Weekly programs
Storytime for the kiddos is every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Our weekly storytime April themes are detailed below:
Apr. 4: Easter stories and hop-py endings featuring An Egg for Bunny by Elisabeth Zuniga, and Bunny’s First Spring by Sally Lloyd-Jones.
Apr. 11: Fun with furry critters and facts featuring Hey Otter! Hey Beaver! by Brian Pinkney and Mushroom Lullaby by Kenneth Kraegel.
Apr. 18: Play with sounds and letters, a picture tells a story featuring Dr. Seuss’s ABCs by Dr. Seuss and My Baba’s Garden by Jordan Scott.
Apr. 25: Explore rhymes and similar words featuring Mouse Calls by Anne Marie Pace and Brave as a Mouse by Nicolo Carozzi.
Youth programs are held weekly on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.: Kid Crafters - Easter Egg Mobiles on Apr. 4, Tinkerlabs by ExplorationWorks! - Candy Towers and Balancing Robots on Apr. 11, Lego Club - Zip Lines and Balloon Power on Apr. 18, and Kid Crafters - Mother’s Day Gift on Apr. 25.
The Book Club will meet on Thursday, Apr. 27 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s Book Club read is The Orphan Collector by Ellen Marie Wiseman. Inquire at the front desk to request your copy.
The Library is located at 202 South Main Street. This month we will be closed on Sunday, Apr. 9 in observance of the Easter holiday. Regular hours: Monday 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. - closed Saturday - open Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Contact (406) 225-3241 for more information.
*Closed for federal holidays.
