unnamed.png

The Libby App can be accessed on your phone’s App store for no charge.

Attention, Boulder Community Library OverDrive app users! OverDrive is discontinuing the legacy OverDrive app as of May 1, 2023 and transitioning users to the Libby app. Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from our library.

