It’s been a busy summer in Peace Valley, as Boulder Hot Springs is beaming with renovations and improvements in and around its historic building. Projects include enhancing the outdoor pool area, building repairs, window installments and beautifying the pond area by the parking lot. Below is a breakdown on what these projects entail.
The outdoor pool improvements are both aesthetically pleasing and structurally beneficial. Locally collected stones and sandstone have been used to build a rock wall on the west side of the pool. The gravel area above the rock wall creates a new space for guests to lounge. It will be completed in the near future.
The structural integrity of the outdoor pool was strengthened with concrete work and the interior walls have been sandblasted. The pool interior now has a more marbly finish. The wall - made of Montana stone - and pool work were done by Ron Lake of Dillon, his crew, and Pro Fit Masonry and the sandblasting was done by Wholesale Painting & Drywall of Bozeman.
Most recently, Cody Oliver and Austin Grove with Fabcon from Boulder finished a new pool fence, including a gate design inspired by the building’s features. A new sidewalk to the pool is slated once the building repairs are complete.
Much progress has been made on rebuilding the soffit and fascia around the east and west wing floors. This repair was badly needed, as the soffits on the building were deteriorating. To better protect the building, crews regraded around the building and repaired storm drains to help with water flow. Diamond Construction of Helena has worked on this project for almost two months.
Diamond (along with Helena’s Flattail Gutters Inc.) is also adding new gutters around the east and west wings of the building and repairing balconies on the front side of the building. Some finishes to the gutter work will likely be pushed into 2024.
Lastly, Boulder Hot Springs is looking to insulate the attics, so as to avoid extreme heat and cold inside the building, especially on the third floors.
The barbed wire fence around the pond and parking lot is being replaced. The new fence is a beautiful split rail that follows along the pond, opening up the area and providing space for people to walk down and enjoy the views.
Restoration of the remaining old windows is in process. The new windows retain the historic style and are well insulated. Window restoration has also been contracted with Diamond Construction.
These projects have been a long time coming, and Boulder Hot Springs appreciates the patience of the guests, patrons and community. Thank you for bearing with the construction process. The board and staff look forward to continuing to serve the people of Boulder and the surrounding areas. For more information, go to https://www.boulderhotsprings.com/ or call (406) 225-3349.
