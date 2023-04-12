JackTrethewey.jpg

Jack Trethewey

The Boulder City Council approved a $25,000 grant from the Montana Health Care Foundation to fund an interim ambulance service manager position. Jack Trethewey, an experienced advanced EMT who served for many years as a professional firefighter in Havre, was hired by the City of Boulder for this role, effective on April 1. He will be the overall manager of the ambulance service and will work with volunteer ambulance co-directors Molly Carey and Michele St. George to provide what City Council member Drew Dawson considers “much-needed relief.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.