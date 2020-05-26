Boulder Elementary School will celebrate its eighth grade graduation with a drive-through ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m.
The graduates
Reyna Auch
Dayton Brown
Ryan Brown
Michael Buffa
Grace Burton
Jacob Corpron
Nattlie Cragen
Arena Faler
Elizabeth Gasch
Shane Good
Kael Hesford
Henry Howard
Gavin Kayser
MacKenzie Layng
Addelyn Leary
Colin Lee
Brooklyn Miller
Clay Newman
Bridger Niemeir
Connor Philips
Keaton Poulsen
Kylar Rintamaki
Clare Ronayne
Jacob Ryan
Luke Slover
Skylar Smith
Maximus Solomon
Grace Stein
Shayla Two Moons
