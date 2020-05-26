boulder elementaryp.jpg

Boulder Elementary School will celebrate its eighth grade graduation with a drive-through ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 6 p.m. 

 

The graduates

Reyna Auch

Dayton Brown

Ryan Brown

Michael Buffa

Grace Burton

Jacob Corpron

Nattlie Cragen

Arena Faler

Elizabeth Gasch

Shane Good

Kael Hesford

Henry Howard

Gavin Kayser

MacKenzie Layng

Addelyn Leary

Colin Lee

Brooklyn Miller

Clay Newman

Bridger Niemeir

Connor Philips

Keaton Poulsen

Kylar Rintamaki

Clare Ronayne

Jacob Ryan

Luke Slover

Skylar Smith

Maximus Solomon

Grace Stein

Shayla Two Moons

