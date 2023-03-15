The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey for Jefferson County middle schools revealed that nearly 20% of 7th and 8th graders have tried vaping. By high school, that number more than doubles to 44%. The Boulder Elementary Student Council decided they wanted to help decrease that statistic. With the help of the Jefferson County school nurse, Erin Ritchie, they came up with an anti-vaping campaign. The student initiated and led campaign involved placing anti-vaping posters all over the school, researching and creating presentations, and offering a coloring or drawing contest to grades 3 through 8. The council members then presented to each of those grade levels to teach the dangers of vaping.
Nurse Ritchie helped by reviewing each presentation to check for accuracy and age appropriate content and helping during the presentations to answer questions. Nurse Ritchie also secured some funds to support the campaign from the Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Council. Nurse Ritchie says, “The goal was to begin teaching students before they start vaping, so we decided third grade was a good time to start. We also wanted to get correct information to the older students who may not fully understand the true dangers of vaping.”
Presentations focused on the fact that vaping is not healthy, and the nicotine in vapes can lead toaddiction. According to the Truth Initiative, “Nicotine is harmful to developing brains and its use during adolescence can disrupt the formation of brain circuits that control attention, learning, and susceptibility to addiction.”
Jefferson County Prevention Specialist Barb Reiter was able to be present for several of the presentation. Reiter states, “I was so impressed with the students’ presentations – they truly are doing some great prevention work. I look forward to their leadership carrying over into their High School years.”
The student council came up with two slogans for the campaign, “Be Smart, Don’t Start” and “Be Fit, Quit.” They wanted to look at prevention, but also support those that may have already started vaping. The students made sure to place information about how to quit vaping from “My Life My Quit” around the school as well as the anti-vaping posters.
“The peer-to-peer aspect of this campaign is really exciting. Having strong peer support and building a school atmosphere understanding the dangers of vaping and supporting vaping cessation should be very powerful,” says nurse Ritchie.
Boulder Elementary School Superintendent and Principal Jeff Elliott says, "Our student council kids are amazing. We are so fortunate they are such a great group of leaders. Anytime we can use them in that capacity is a win for us and the other kids."
While it is great for students to be learning about the dangers of vaping at school, it is imperative for families to get involved and be talking to their kids. Parents who would like to have a conversation with their child about vaping can go to truthinitiative.org to get more information.
