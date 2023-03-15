studentcouncil.jpg

The Boulder Elementary Student Council put together an anti-vaping campaign to help raise awareness. (Photo courtesy of Erin Ritchie)

The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey for Jefferson County middle schools revealed that nearly 20% of 7th and 8th graders have tried vaping. By high school, that number more than doubles to 44%. The Boulder Elementary Student Council decided they wanted to help decrease that statistic. With the help of the Jefferson County school nurse, Erin Ritchie, they came up with an anti-vaping campaign. The student initiated and led campaign involved placing anti-vaping posters all over the school, researching and creating presentations, and offering a coloring or drawing contest to grades 3 through 8. The council members then presented to each of those grade levels to teach the dangers of vaping.

