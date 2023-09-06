As the first day of school came to a close on Wednesday, Aug. 30, new Boulder Elementary Superintendent/Principal Doug Richards stumbled upon a little note on the ground. Typically this makes him nervous – as notes often can be cruel and inappropriate – but what he found was something that brightened his day and reminded him of why he chose a career in elementary education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.