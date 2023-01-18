Boulder Elementary School is committing to the health and well-being of students and their families. One of the ways is by providing information and training on how to talk about, and prevent, suicide. For the past 30 years, Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation – in all age groups. In the National Vital Statistics Report for 2020, Montana has the third highest rate of suicide in the nation (300 suicides for a crude rate of 25.9 per 100,000 people).
What is being done? In 2015, the Montana Legislature passed the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Training Act. House Bill 381 requires school boards to provide suicide prevention and awareness training to staff and implement policies around this issue. In 2017, the legislature clarified and added information directing each school district to develop policies and procedures related directly to suicide prevention. Boulder Elementary is working with the Jefferson County Health Department and the county school nurse to provide this education to staff, parents and students.
Using a program called Signs of Suicide, or SOS, the suicide prevention team at BES is hosting staff training and a parent information night before offering a training for junior high students on accessing resources and recognizing the signs of suicide.
Suicide is the number one cause of preventable death in Montana for children ages 10-14. Many factors go into a person’s risk for suicide. Mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety have a major impact, but there are also environmental factors. For people in Montana many factors overlap and build on each other. The rural nature of Montana creates geographical barriers for some, such as having to travel to access services. Long winter seasons and a lack of sunshine and vitamin D as well as high altitudes can also impact risk. Often there is greater access to substances and lethal means that contribute to higher rates of suicide in Montana than in other states. According to the 2021 Jefferson County Youth Risk Behavior Survey, when asked, “During the last 12 months did you ever seriously consider committing suicide?” 14% of middle school students answered “Yes.” Using local data and state mandated policies and recommendations, BES is working to fulfill its obligation to keep kids safe and healthy.
Boulder Elementary is using the Signs of Suicide program provided by MindWise Innovations. This comprehensive training is being used in thousands of schools around the country as well as in our neighboring districts -- Helena, East Helena, Lincoln, Augusta and Townsend Schools. It is the only youth suicide prevention program that has demonstrated an improvement in students’ knowledge and adaptive attitudes about suicide risk and depression, as well as a reduction in actual suicide attempts. The SOS Program has shown a reduction in self-reported suicide attempts by 40-64% in randomized control studies (Aseltine et al., 2007 & Schilling et al., 2016). Through research-based practices, this program provides guidance and training for school staff in conjunction with parents and students on recognizing the risks and signs of suicide in students. The program also encourages continuing engagement and discussion on this issue while making resources available to reduce the impact of suicide on the community.
Through comprehensive awareness, training and support, the school hopes to provide information that will help families in reducing the risk for suicide and improve access to resources that support and improve mental health. Providing for our children’s health and well-being is the foundation of providing a quality and successful education.
Sarina Eckman is a Boulder Elementary Family Engagement Facilitator.
