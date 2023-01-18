Boulder Elementary School is committing to the health and well-being of students and their families.  One of the ways is by providing information and training on how to talk about, and prevent, suicide. For the past 30 years, Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation – in all age groups. In the National Vital Statistics Report for 2020, Montana has the third highest rate of suicide in the nation (300 suicides for a crude rate of 25.9 per 100,000 people).  

