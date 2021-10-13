Despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, upcoming projects and several injections of relief funds from the federal government, Jefferson County and the city of Boulder are working through this fiscal year with budgets kept mostly level from last year. The Jefferson County Commission and Boulder City Council each approved their respective final budgets for the 2021-22 fiscal year last month.
This fiscal year, Jefferson County plans to spend about $27 million, up slightly from $25.7 million in the 2020-21 year. Much of that increase, according to Commissioner Cory Kirsch, was due to cost-of-living increases.
"Almost every year, it comes down to payroll. When we’re going back and forth with the unions and trying to figure out cost of living increases … that’s usually our biggest increase," Kirsch said in a phone call Tuesday morning.
This year's budget is "confusing because you’ve got ARPA funds mixed in there," Kirsch said, referring to the federal American Rescue Plan Act, but "really, nothing stood out this year compared to last year."
Road and street maintenance increased 8.5% to about $1.2 million, due in part to small projects like resurfacing the parking areas around the courthouse in Boulder, he said, noting that "our maintenance guy has been hounding us for years to get this done."
The elections account, within the general fund, was down 23.2% to $197,119, mostly due to a $68,663 decrease in the personnel line item. Kirsch noted that this year is not a presidential election year.
Most accounts within the county's general fund remained mostly in-line with last year's spending, and the total budget amount for general fund spending of $3.9 million mirrored the budget for the fund last year.
This year's bridge fund is $257,520, just 44% of last year's fund, due primarily to the completion of projects that were funded in previous years. Over the past five budgets, the bridge fund budget has fluctuated between a low of $62,689 and a high of $584,558, depending on projects slated for different fiscal years.
"The county tries to run a tight ship. It’s a complicated process and, like I said, the biggest thing is we try to be as frugal as we can. Every department is really good about giving us a frugal budget," Kirsch said. "I think our departments do an awesome job keeping flatlined each year. They always try to keep it right where it is. They get the job done with the budget they have."
But, Kirsch said, some things he wishes the county could budget more spending for.
"Honestly I’d love to have some extra money for roads and law enforcement—that would be my wish if our budget were to rise. We never have enough money for cops or to fix our roads," he said.
Boulder plans to spend about $2.1 million this year, up slightly from approximately $1.99 million last year. The general fund increased by nearly $80,000, rising from $580,196 last year to $659,054 this year, driven primarily by increased municipal court funding, creation of a code-enforcement officer position, increased spending for professional services for road and street services, and an increase in parks funding.
The city budgeted $28,950 for the part-time officer job. Boulder plans to spend $230,000 this fiscal year to have the county provide law-enforcement services in the county, down slightly from the $238,786 it budgeted to maintain its own police force last year.
The water facilities fund rose slightly from last year—from $336,491 to $380,134—driven by thousands of dollars of increases to budget line items for operating supplies, repairs and maintenance, and professional services. The city is currently exploring a possible overhaul of its water system that could cost nearly $2 million, according to engineering estimates.
The full county budget is available at the clerk and recorder's office in Boulder, and the city's budget is available at the city's office on Main Street.
