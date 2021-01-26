With the City Council split on a decision to enact a policy requiring masks on Boulder city property, Mayor Rusty Giulio cast the deciding vote to remain with the current state mandate, which calls for masks in indoor public places, until it changes, that is.
Those attending the Jan. 19 meeting in person, however, were maskless, at odds with the agenda, which states that face coverings are required for attendees. Signs on City Hall doors call for the same.
Giulio, along with Council member Michael “Bear” Taylor were maskless, as well as City Clerk Ellen Harne, and four members of the public, to include Jefferson County Commissioner Leonard Wortman.
The remaining council members, Drew Dawson, Gyle Nix and Sherry Lepley, as well as staff, attended via telephone.
Two voted in favor of a city mandate, and two voted against, with Giulio casting the deciding vote to remain with the status quo.
In a phone interview, Giulio said the lack of masks was due to those in the room being “properly socially distanced.”
Giulio said he takes the mask off so people can hear him, particularly those on a conference call — otherwise it’s muffled.
“It’s important that they hear what I say,” he said, adding that if people are uncomfortable, they can listen in by phone.
Dawson had called for the agenda item, wanting to replicate what the county had recently decided — to require masks of employees and visitors to the county’s buildings and offices.
Wortman said that policy came at the request of county employees.
It’s a public health issue, said Dawson at the meeting, adding that he was seeking a written policy.
Masks had been worn regularly prior to the Jan. 19 meeting.
The question of a state-wide mask mandate is in motion as Montana’s new governor, Greg Gianforte, a Republican, has signaled that he plans to eliminate the requirement once some measures are in place — namely liability protection for businesses and churches, as well as having a good portion of the population over age 70 vaccinated. The current mask requirement was enacted by former Gov. Steve Bullock last July.
Face coverings have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19, along with handwashing and social distancing. At the same time, masks have become politicized, as well as becoming a point of contention by many, as one more government intrusion upon personal freedoms.
Dawson said he put the issue on the agenda because “It’s important we have an expectation of mask-wearing on city property,” he said, adding that the practice has been backed up by scientific research.
Dawson was also concerned that residents would start becoming complacent once the number of people being vaccinated becomes more widespread.
Giulio disagreed.
“I don’t believe in any sort of mandate,” he said.
In other business:
•The City Council approved a recommendation by the Planning Board to withdraw its current playground grant application to place equipment at the city’s three parks — Centennial, East Side and the Mable Redfield parks. The Land and Water Conservation grant, from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, was for $52,065.50, with a required match from the city of $53,315.06.The grant required that equipment be placed at all three parks, and due to lack of time to complete the project, as well as the lack of plans and budget, it was recommended that the city withdraw its application. The grant had a three-year timeline, which is currently well underway, and does not leave sufficient time to complete the projects, according to a memo from the Planning Board. The Planning Board recommended the city work on a plan for Centennial Park and submit a new grant application.
•The City Council advised that any resident interested in the issue of affordable housing to attend the next Planning Board meeting Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The Planning Board is in the midst of reviewing the city’s 2016 emergency mobile home resolution to possibly expand the 20-year age limit currently in place. A state representative has also been invited to the meeting to discuss Section 8 housing.
•The City Council approved a request by Trent Sullivan for the city to vacate and discontinue a portion of Potts Street, west of Montana 69. The portion of the street lies between parcels of property owned by Sullivan, is undeveloped and does not connect to any city streets. The transfer of the property to Sullivan arose after the city erected its “Welcome to Boulder” sign on a portion of the Potts Street parcel. Sullivan had stated that he had maintained the property in the past and wanted that to continue, said Dawson. As part of the agreement, the city will retain easements for water, sewer, electric and other utilities underneath the portion of the street transferred to Sullivan, as well as an easement for the placement and maintenance of the sign.
•The city hired a new attorney, E.J. Guza and Associates, which also serves the Town of Whitehall. E.J. Guza and Associates replaces former city attorney, Jana McGill.
