Downtown Boulder welcomes residents and travelers with its quaint, mountainous landscape, welcoming fall colors and essential services. The Boulder Community Library is one of the favorite hubs of activity nestled in on Main Street.
The library offers much more than books! Weekly programs, services, meeting spaces, digital books and audiobooks, as well as the Montana Memory Project, Health and Wellness Research Center and much more are available. Everyone can patronize the library, and library cards are free.
Programs offered weekly welcome patrons and public alike. At 9 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday there is Tai Chi for everyone. There’s also Tai Chi for Arthritis Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12 p.m. Story Hour for the kiddos is every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the children’s area. Please reference the monthly calendar posted at the library or on our Facebook page to stay current on Library happenings.
Monthly youth programs offered are typically held on Tuesday afternoons. Tinkerlab - “Cloud Investigation” is Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 is Lego Club at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. is Kid Crafters. These programs are geared for kids ages 6-10. All youth programs are held in the children’s area.
The Library’s Book Club reads a new book each month and meets to discuss. This month’s read is “Pachinko,” acclaimed author Min Jin Lee.’s second novel. The Book Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 pm. Join us on the journey!
This month will feature a fall painting class with Suzy at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Registration is requested. Get ready for the holiday at Pumpkin Craft with Kristin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. These evening classes are for our teens and adults. Call or drop by the library for more information.
The Jefferson County Library Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Whitehall Community Library, located at 110 1st Street West in Whitehall. Meetings are open to the public.
To wrap up a fun and full fall month, the Library will be part of the Halloween Parade on Monday, Oct. 31. We look forward to seeing all the cute and spooky costumes.
See you at the library, located at 202 South Main Street!
Library hours are: Monday 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The Library is closed Saturdays and then open on Sundays from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Contact (406) 225-3241 for more information.
Please note the Library will be closed Monday, Oct. 10 to observe Columbus Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 11.
