The following items were addressed at the Jan. 21 meeting of the Boulder City Council.
Residents invited to comment on Main Street medians
Councilors agreed to place on the agenda of the next City Council meeting a public hearing concerning the medians along Main Street. Mayor Rusty Giulio has said he’s fielded numerous complaints about safety and other concerns about them.
“We can make a decision on what we want to do with the medians, and get public input to see what everybody’s thoughts are,” he said at the meeting.
Boulder Ambulance seeks more EMT trainees
Michele St. George and Molly Carey of Boulder Volunteer Ambulance service reported that seven people had signed up for an upcoming basic emergency medical technician course they are holding, but invited more to sign up. The 26-session course runs from Feb. 18 to May 3. The cost is $100 and $45 to rent the required textbook on Amazon.com. To learn more about the course or to register, call St. George at 406-465-0836, Carey at 406-949-1311 or Amanda Brown at 802-299-8479.
Carey also reported that they had received a grant to purchase two suction machines and another grant that was used to purchase an automated external defibrillator, or AED.
Subdivision items tabled until next meeting
Two items related to subdivision regulations and fees -- review of the draft document itself and of the resolution signifying its adoption by the City Council -- were tabled until the next City Council meeting so that councilors can fully review the document and a public hearing can be noticed and held. The hearing will occur at the next City Council meeting, and adoption of the document could occur following public comment if no significant comments are received.
According to a document presented by the City Planning Board, because the City has not previously adopted subdivision-related review fees the board suggested a fee schedule following review of fees for Jefferson County, neighboring jurisdictions and other comparable jurisdictions.
“The City of Boulder has not reviewed any subdivisions recently, so it is challenging to determine the perfect feed to charge to help cover the review costs,” the document states. “The Planning Board recommends that the City Council adopt the fee schedule noted [herein] as a starting point. The City Council could raise or lower the subdivision-related review fees after reviewing a few subdivisions and determining if the fees are adequately covering the costs.”
First step in municipal code recodification passed
Councilors approved two items related to the recodification of the City of Boulder’s municipal. The first was documentation in which the contractor, Sterling Codifiers, listed what it had received from the City, proposed a table of contents for the code, and asked preliminary questions concerning the content. City Council President Drew Dawson and City Clerk Ellen Harne processed the documentation and answered the questions, and the City Council approved the work that they did.
The second item was whether to send to Sterling Codifiers the City’s resolutions to determine whether any of them ought to be included in the municipal code. The City Council voted unanimously to send the resolutions.
In other Boulder City Council business:
•Laurence Bagwell was named to the Planning Board, which also acts as the city’s Zoning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commision, to fill a vacant seat made available after its prior holder moved outside city limits. He was the sole applicant. “My experience in construction, construction codes, and soon to be real estate, I feel would be a good fit for the remainder of this term,” Bagwell wrote in his letter of interest. “I also currently work in healthcare and understand the need for guidelines and regulations. Also being ex-military, I understand the need for uniformity when it comes to enforcing these guidelines and regulations.” He also noted having attended recent meetings of the board.
•Jessica Craft was hired as manager of the city pool. According to notes taken during her job interview on Dec. 20, 2019, she said she wanted the job “because she wants to see the pool flourish like it used to in the past.” She noted previously having worked there as assistant manager and lifeguard. Craft currently is certified in first aid and CPR and is willing to be certified as a water safety instructor and pool operator before the start of the 2020 swim season. Improvements she suggested to managing and operating the pool included no cellphones allowed while on duty, rotating lifeguards every half hour and allowing only one person in the shack at a time.
•Rhonda Craft was reinstated to the Police Commission following the end of a two-year term. She was the only applicant for the open seat. “Being a part of the process of hiring a new police chief and two new officers was very rewarding and a fulfilling obligation,” she wrote in her letter of interest. “I feel I have more to continue and learn from this commission and would be greatly honored to continue on as a member to ensure that the safety of our Boulder law enforcement and the protection of its citizens are properly met.”
•Review of the lease of a Boulder Police vehicle from Jefferson County was tabled until the next City Council meeting so that an item in its term could be corrected.
•Police Chief Joe Canzona reported on upcoming law enforcement training: Officer Jordan Grimsrud will participate in a three-day “Desert Snow” drug interdiction course in Missoula; Officer Kyle St. George will attend an incident de-escalation class in Bozeman; and Canzona will take part in student resource officer training. The three classes, which will cost $1,263, have already been accounted for in the department’s budget, Canzona reported, noting that Jefferson High School might eventually be able to cover some or all of the $495 cost of the SRO class.
*The City Council approved amending the current budget to account for three donations made between July 16 and Dec. 31, 2019: $150 from the Jefferson County Fair Board for express use of Boulder Volunteer Ambulance; $235 from the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce for express use of Boulder Volunteer Fire Department; and $501.51 from donations from the use of the RV dump station.
•Boulder Volunteer Fire Department reported its officers would remain the same as last year: Mike Hecht as chief, Steve Carey as assistant chief and Amanda Brown as secretary.
•Reporting for the Boulder Development Fund board, Tom Harrington of Jefferson Local Development Corporation noted that Boulder recently was awarded a $5,000 Montana Department of Commerce tourism grant to put toward installing a visitor information kiosk in Veterans Park.
