The Boulder City Council passed a resolution Monday night “enthusiastically” supporting the Montana Highway Patrol moving its operations to the former Montana Development Center campus.
The campus has been vacant for several years and the city, as well as Jefferson County and the Jefferson Local Development Corporation, have worked toward future reuse of the 48 acre property on the south end of the city.
The Highway Patrol is looking at the north campus, which is currently owned by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Legislation is making its way through the Legislature to transfer the property to the Department of Justice, which is one of several steps needed to facilitate the move by the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol’s headquarters are currently located in Helena, and its lease there expires in June. The move, which could happen by this summer, is expected to bring more than 20 employees to Boulder.
Council President Drew Dawson said the move looks fairly certain but is not a “done deal” until the enabling legislation is passed and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
That the MHP wanted to move to the former MDC campus came as a surprise to local leaders in February, but it was welcome news, as the loss of the former state facility took with it 250 jobs.
Dawson said it is still unknown what buildings the MHP will want to use.
Currently the JLDC has initiated a master plan of the facility, which includes the south campus. Portions of the south campus are owned by Jefferson County.
