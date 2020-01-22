At its annual meeting on Jan. 15, the board of the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce pledged to revisit its bylaws following criticism from a former board member who subsequently was named to a bylaws committee and then voted back onto the board to fill a vacancy.
Carellen Smith-Nix, a current Chamber member who served on its board from 2010-2018, raised a number of concerns during a public comment period held at the start of the meeting. One was the lack of proper notice of that night’s meeting.
“[At least 10 days’ notice] should have been done via email or at the very least in the paper,” Smith-Nix said in an email to The Monitor after the meeting. “That notice should have specified the purpose of the meeting and a description of any matter or matters to be approved by the members, i.e., elections. It also should have specifically invited the membership to attend and participate. Every meeting is also open to the public and the notices should say that as well.”
A notice of the meeting appeared in the Jan. 15 edition of The Monitor. It listed the date, time and location of the meeting but not its agenda. A meeting notice also ran Jan. 1 in The Monitor’s events calendar.
The elections Smith-Nix referred to occurred later in the meeting. LaDana Hintz and Bettie Schlueter, whose board terms had expired prior to the meeting, were unanimously voted back onto the board each to serve for another term. In addition, new board officers were voted on and instated: Bruce Binkowski as president, LaDana Hintz as vice president and Sharla Samuels as treasurer.
Smith-Nix also expressed concern that the Chamber’s regular monthly meetings in 2019 also had not been properly noticed to members and that records such as finances and minutes had not been shared with members. She also said that she did not believe the Chamber had been adhering to three Montana statutes that regulate aspects of meetings involving corporations. (The Chamber is organized as a 501c6 nonprofit.)
At the meeting, Binkowski and Hintz responded that they had been unaware of the statutes, with Binkowski noting that the statutes, and in particular the need to give notice, were not included in the bylaws that the board, freshly instated last year, had been given to go by.
“I think we need to revisit our bylaws,” Binkowski said.
Smith-Nix acknowledged that when she and former Chamber president Patricia Lewis tried to simplify the bylaws in 2014 they might have simplified them “too much.”
“Why wasn’t this stuff in the bylaws when they were redone?” Binkowski asked.
“Good question,” Smith-Nix responded.
Binkowski pointed out that the board has been operating in a period of transition with all-new members lacking the institutional knowledge a former member such as Smith-Nix has.
“We’ll put you on the bylaws committee,” he said.
When first asked if she was interested in filling a board vacancy created when Nichole Sullivan moved away, Smith-Nix declined. However, by the end of the meeting she agreed to and was unanimously voted in.
“I really didn’t want to be on the board of directors after serving 8 years prior,” Smith-Nix wrote in her email to The Monitor. “But I could see the need for someone who knows some of the Chamber’s history.”
In other Chamber business:
- It was noted that the Boulder Masonic Lodge will take over management of the annual car show.
- Samuels said that the Chamber had $17,431.73 in the bank.
