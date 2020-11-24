There are many ways to get an adrenaline rush, but for Kylar Rintamaki, 14, it’s bull riding.
That’s right — climbing on a bull and hanging on until falling off — or surviving the entire eight second ride — whatever comes first, that is.
“I like the adrenaline rush. I like adrenalin. It’s like, perfect,” said the Jefferson High School freshman, who will travel to Fort Worth, Texas next month to compete in the Junior World Finals for bull riding.
To make it to the Junior World Finals, a rider either has to earn enough points during the season or compete in a qualifier rodeo.
Rintamaki made his way to the Junior World Finals by competing in six rodeos this year, and cinched his spot in a direct qualifier in Darby through 406 Rodeo, said his mother, Brandy.
Rintamaki rides what they call “mini-bulls,” but Brandy said they look as big as standard size bulls.
Rintamaki got his start, along with his younger brother, Korbin, at a Wicked Spur Rodeo. Rintamaki was 11 and Korbin was seven.
“They were hooked,” said Brandy.
As their mother, Brandy said it took a while to get used to seeing her young sons on bucking bulls.
“At first it was so terrifying that I couldn’t hold the camera steady because I was shaking so much,” she said, adding that the boys also ride dirt bikes.
“They like living on the edge,” said Brandy.
Rodeo riding also runs in the family, it seems.
Brandy said her father, Mike Demers, used to ride bareback broncs, as well as other family members who have competed in the National Finals Rodeo.
Rintamaki said bull riding has always been a dream of his, and after being acquainted with the sport through his family, and by attending rodeos, he finally got his chance.
“I did it and fell in love with it,” he said.
Rintamaki competed this year in the Jefferson County Rodeo, winning the cow riding competition. The last time he was on a bull was in October in Utah. Rintamaki stayed on the first bull for eight seconds, but fell off the second. On the third bull, he stayed on eight seconds, but was disqualified for “slapping” the bull.
Rintamaki said part of the sport is maintaining control of the free arm and sometimes it inadvertently “slaps” the bull.
To receive a score, a rider must remain on the bull for the entire eight seconds.
During the event, a rider and the bull are both scored on a scale of 1-25, with those points added together and then divided in half to reach the rider’s score, said Brandy.
For protection, Rintamaki wears a helmet and a vest with shields in the front and back. He also has a pair of silver and blue chaps which makes him stand out in the crowd.
Training for bull riding includes working on balance and strengthening his arms and legs. Rintamaki works on a beam and ball for balance and concentrates on exercises for his arms and legs.
But that’s the body. The mind is another thing.
“I just think to myself that I’m going to get on it and ride it eight,” he said of the competition’s time limit.
The adrenaline starts pumping while he’s on the bull and waiting for the gate to open. Once that happens, “You pretty much lose all your thoughts and try to hang on,” he said.
When the buzzer sounds, or he falls off, the goal is to run to the fence as fast as possible. ‘“Sometimes you don’t make it in time,” he said of avoiding being stepped on by a very feisty bull.
And he has been stepped on.
“It takes a bit before you feel it. It hurts pretty bad,” Rintamaki said.
Brandy reports that Rintamaki has been hit by a horn too, and has had his pants ripped. He’s suffered a broken wrist and concussion.
“They come out walking funny sometimes,” said Brandy of her sons after a competition where there was some post-ride contact with the bull.
Rintamaki will compete against 13 other riders in the 14-15 age group on Dec. 3 and 5. Depending on how he does, he could return to the arena for another go and then possibly proceed to the finals, said Brandy.
After the Junior World Finals, Rintamaki will compete in high school rodeo and continue with the 406 and Wicked Spur rodeos.
And he plans to wear his silver and blue chaps.
