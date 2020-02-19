A 17-year-old Boulder boy facing five sex offense charges will be tried as an adult in Montana Fifth Judicial District Court in Boulder, Judge Luke Berger ordered Feb. 5.
Michael C. Mitchell, 17, was charged Sept. 3, 2019 with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault.
The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office filed the charges in district court because Mitchell was 12 years of age or older at the time alleged offenses occurred, a court document states.
One of the sexual intercourse without consent charges and all three sexual assault charges stem from activity Mitchell is alleged to have engaged in with a younger girl referred to in court documents as Victim 1.
The alleged activities reportedly occurred from 2011 to 2017; Mitchell was 9 to 16 years old during this time. The allegations were reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2019, according to court documents.
Mitchell was charged with sexual intercourse without consent for allegedly forcing the victim to engage in oral sex; the three sexual assault charges arose from instances of alleged sexual contact with the victim without her consent.
The alleged activity behind the second sexual intercourse without consent charge allegedly occurred with a girl referred to in court documents as Victim 2 and whom investigators were told of by Victim 1.
Victim 2 reported that, “on or about the first week of high school” in 2018, when she was 15 years old, she was at Mitchell’s house with friends “and they were drinking and hanging out” in a camper in Mitchell’s yard.
Victim 2 told investigators that she drank too much alcohol, passed out and, upon waking, realized Mitchell was having sex with her without her consent.
Berger’s Feb. 5 ruling was made later in the day of a hearing in which Mitchell’s counsel argued for the case to be moved to youth court. In his decision Berger wrote that three criteria must be met for that to happen: that doing so would best serve the interest of public protection; that the case did not warrant prosecution in district court; and that trying the case in youth court was in Mitchell’s best interest.
Berger ordered that the case remain in district court because the defense was “unable to satisfy all three criteria” for transferring it to youth court.
Pre-trial papers and a trial date were not filed by 8 a.m. Feb. 18.
