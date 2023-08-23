On Thursday, Aug. 17, while the Jefferson County Fair Board met, Bill Dawson and his daughters – Piper and Maylea – worked in the 4-H barn at the fairgrounds in Boulder, setting up and cleaning pens for the growing number of animals that will call it home in the coming week. Eight market animals are set to be auctioned off at the fair, including three breeding animals and numerous rabbits and chickens. For the past five years 4-H has had a home at the Jefferson County Fair, giving local 4-H youth an opportunity to show their animals in Boulder instead of traveling to the Madison County Fairgrounds in Twin Bridges. For decades, the Madison County and Jefferson County 4-H has been a combined program. It wasn’t until recently that the Boulder Outlaws club (nine years old and over) established a presence at the Jefferson County Fair to provide an opportunity for local families to participate in 4-H that might not be able to travel to the Madison County Fair. It also provides an opportunity for local families to promote 4-H at their local fair.
Several families aren’t letting this chance pass them by.
“We have a whole bunch of new members,” said Maylea Dawson, 14. Maylea said she joined 4-H to learn about different animals and care for them, and that’s exactly what she’s doing. For a fifth straight year she’s showing a hog (this year’s hog is named Chunky Monkey), and she will also be showing a cow.
Piper Dawson, Maylea’s sister, is also getting in on the action. She too is showing a pig, as well as a pregnant cat (her fifth straight year showing a cat).
Maylea and Piper’s love for 4-H comes naturally, as their mother, Megan, is highly involved in making the 4-H program what it is in Boulder today, with help from many other dedicated families.
Megan serves as both a 4-H leader and as a Jefferson County Fair Board member.
“She’s been a great liaison between the board and 4-H,” said Andrea Sarchet, a 4-H mother. “[Megan Dawson] has really helped address the needs of the 4-H community.
Dawson said it was important to her to rebuild a structure for 4-H at the Jefferson County Fair.. Now that one is in place, it’s her goal to sustain it so 4-H continues to be a part of the Jefferson County Fair into the future.
Unfortunately, after two successful years of growing more interest in the 4-H programs locally, the coronavirus halted it. By 2022, however, Dawson, Lindsey Hays and others have stayed determined. Currently there are around 12 families involved in the Boulder program (there were around 10 families pre-COVID), and, with newly hired 4-H Youth Development Agent Merissa Ford involved, Dawson said she has a good feeling the program can keep its strength.
Ford, who works for Montana State University’s Madison-Jefferson County Extension Office, agrees, saying the Boulder 4-H program has a lot of opportunity for growth, in large part because of its abundance of volunteers. It’s encouraging to see, she said, as 4-H teaches the youth valuable life skills, such as record keeping, goal setting, conflict resolution, teamwork, critical thinking and perseverance. Ford said she is particularly blown away at how 4-H can enhance a youth’s self-confidence.
The program is also educational, Dawson added, as it gives members an understanding of where their food comes from and gives them more of an appreciation for those whose livelihood is more agricultural.
“Not only are the young members building character and work ethic, learning responsibility and principles of animal nutrition but they are also exploring the livestock industry and how to start a business of their own someday,” Sarchet said.
And, above all, according to Piper Dawson, it’s also fun.
“I’m an extrovert, so I really like getting to hang out with everybody, plus I love animals,” she said.
For more information, go to the Boulder Outlaws 4-H Club on Facebook. People are also encouraged to visit the livestock barn during the Jefferson County Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.