On Thursday, Aug. 17, while the Jefferson County Fair Board met, Bill Dawson and his daughters – Piper and Maylea – worked in the 4-H barn at the fairgrounds in Boulder, setting up and cleaning pens for the growing number of animals that will call it home in the coming week. Eight market animals are set to be auctioned off at the fair, including three breeding animals and numerous rabbits and chickens. For the past five years 4-H has had a home at the Jefferson County Fair, giving local 4-H youth an opportunity to show their animals in Boulder instead of traveling to the Madison County Fairgrounds in Twin Bridges. For decades, the Madison County and Jefferson County 4-H has been a combined program. It wasn’t until recently that the Boulder Outlaws club (nine years old and over) established a presence at the Jefferson County Fair to provide an opportunity for local families to participate in 4-H that might not be able to travel to the Madison County Fair. It also provides an opportunity for local families to promote 4-H at their local fair. 

