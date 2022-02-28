A once-blighted historic building that anchors the intersection of Whitehall's Main Street and Legion Avenue is up for sale following successful renovation and mixed-use leasing orchestrated by the Jefferson Local Development Corporation.
The Borden's building, originally a billiards parlor and dancehall, and for much of the 20th century a restaurant and hotel, is listed at $1.195 million by McLeod Real Estate Group, which has offices in Butte and Whitehall. Eric Seidensticker, the executive director of the JLDC, said in a phone call on Feb. 23 that "the Borden's building is officially for sale"—a relatively recent development in the past two weeks—although "we've been talking about it ... for quite a while."
Built in 1913, the 13,495-square-foot building had fallen into disrepair by the end of the 20th century and was further damaged by a fire in 2009. The JLDC acquired the building in 2014 with the goal of renovating it and filling the space with renters and businesses.
"We had a mission to remove blight and preserve a historic building on the main corridor of Whitehall," Seidensticker said. "We were able to utilize a tax credit program to do the renovation and the remodel. The project fulfilled our mission."
He said that the building is currently home to a deli, a law office, a bookkeeper, JLDC/MSU Extension offices, a mental health office, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's Whitehall office, and residential apartments. He wrote in an email on Tuesday that he wasn't sure exactly how many jobs the project created, but that "the project has benefitted local businesses that rent the space, contractors for cleaning, internet services, maintenance providers, etc."
The building was even full following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when the apartments served as vacation rentals.
"It was profitable but it was kind of intensive, because we were essentially the ones managing the Airbnb piece," Seidensticker said, adding that people came "from all over the continental U.S." to stay at Borden's and work remotely.
If the building sells, he said, the funds would go toward the JLDC's other projects, like the Golden Sunlight business park. But it's unclear what would happen to the current Borden's tenants.
"We don’t know because we don’t have an offer or a prospective buyer at this point," Seidensticker said. "We would hope that they can work with the businesses that are there, the residents that are up there."
Regardless, whoever buys the building will inherit a newly polished gem of Whitehall history, he said.
"Historically … it has always been one of the biggest anchors in Whitehall," he said. "They’ve preserved that history, and I think whoever buys it is going to be in a really good position to continue that."
The building's reversal of fortune can serve as a model of "how you do public-private partnerships," Seidensticker said noting that developers have contacted the JLDC to understand how the organization revitalized the building. "To see where it’s at today, I think is just such an amazing turn of events."
And that success was due to more than just the tax credit—a state and federal credit that accounted for about 25% of the project cost—he said. Seidensticker lauded Barrick Gold, owner of the nearby Golden Sunlight mine, for helping to finance the $1.6 million total project cost. He wrote in an email Tuesday that the company involvement in the project was an "investment partnership."
"This project would not have happened at all—not even feasibly, cash flow penciled out—had it not been for the mine and Barrick," he said. "They really made this project fit into their overall sustainable model and making sure that they can have their name tied to something—in this case it’s the Borden’s building."
Jefferson County pitched in, too, to the tune of $200,000. The funds were loaned to the JLDC by the County Commission in 2015 for use on the project, and the commission forgave the loan in June 2021.
According to commission meeting minutes from March 17, 2015, the total payback of the loan was intended to be $238,810, due in 2021. In that meeting, Boulder Valley resident Bob Sims raised concerns about using taxpayer money on a project that he believed only benefited Whitehall. In response, Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman, who represents Whitehall and is also on the board of JLDC, said that the $200,000 was from the metal mines funds, the purpose of which is to support “economic development.” JLDC Project Coordinator Tom Harrington told The Monitor in June that the metal mines fund is provided to the county from a tax on mining operations, and that the Borden's project was an appropriate expenditure for such funds.
“[The Borden’s building] has really been an anchor for the town of Whitehall,” Seidensticker told the commission at its June 1 meeting, when the body forgave the loan.
Seidensticker said at the June 1 meeting that the JLDC originally intended to ask for a grant and only asked for a loan for accountability purposes. In the 2015 meeting, Wortman stated that the county would get “payback” for the loan in five years—2020—when JLDC would sell the Borden’s building. In June 2021, Wortman said that there was no concrete timeline on selling the building.
Harrington said in 2015 that if the building didn’t sell, the JLDC “would come back to the commission to figure out something else,” adding that “if something happens… [JLDC] can always come back and request for the loan to be converted to a grant.”
In the call last Wednesday, Seidensticker reiterated that "initially, I believe it was requested to be a grant, and then as a perception piece, and to make sure the project got done, it was made to be a loan. The mechanism was left in place to make sure it could go back to be a forgiven grant."
Looking back, Seidensticker said that the project "checked all those boxes" of creating jobs and fostering economic development in Whitehall—and preserving a historic building downtown—and, "That building is going to continue to generate an impact long after we’re the owners of it."
