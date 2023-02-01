On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m, a free boot camp program is offered at the Jefferson High School gymnasium. The boot camp is available to anyone at any fitness level. It includes weight training (technique and form), cardio exercises, as well as circuit training. The program is part of the free adult education classes offered through JHS.
