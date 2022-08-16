220824 PHOTO Pig Bones COURTESY-1

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office collected and organized all the bones found at Town Pump on Aug. 10. Photo courtesy of Sheriff Craig Doolittle.

On Aug. 10, construction workers at the Boulder Town Pump discovered a set of bones 12.5 feet underground, which the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office later identified as animal remains.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.