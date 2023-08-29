GardenDrive.JPG

Crime scene tape surrounds 508 Garden Drive on Sunday, Aug. 27,  as Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offfice deputies inspected the home, where two bodies were discovered. (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

In a grisly discovery, two bodies –both badly decayed – were found Sunday  afternoon, Aug. 27, in a Boulder home that recently was purchased from Jefferson County after the previous owner failed to pay property taxes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.