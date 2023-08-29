In a grisly discovery, two bodies –both badly decayed – were found Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27, in a Boulder home that recently was purchased from Jefferson County after the previous owner failed to pay property taxes.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from 508 Garden Drive at approximately 12:37 p.m. from the home’s new owner, who wished to stay anonymous. The new owner discovered the bodies after walking into the home for the first time, a few weeks after purchasing the property.
The bodies have not been identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the deaths as a potential crime. The home’s previous owner was David M. Leffler, according to property records.
Richard Workman, who has lived at 511 Garden Drive (across the street) for the past 18 months, said he had wondered about the home, and had considered working on the neighbor’s unkempt lawn. The house hadn’t been cared for since the summer of 2018, when Crystal and Larry Bagwell sold the home to Leffler. By 2019, Leffler stopped paying property taxes.
Crystal Bagwell recalled Leffler as a man in his late 50s or early 60s who said he owned houses all over the world. She said he had a sense of urgency to get into the home, which he purchased in the summer of 2018 via check. But just a few months after the house was sold, Bagwell said it didn’t look like anybody was living there anymore.
“It was like he and his wife bought the house and no one ever saw them again,” Crystal Bagwell said. “I guess this explains why the house looked abandoned for so long.”
For years, until it was sold at auction, the house seemed to be vacant. On Aug. 3, 2020, tax liens were attached by the Jefferson County Treasurer to two adjoining lots owned by Leffler on Garden Drive. By Aug. 3, 2023, when the redemption period for the liens expired, the total amount of tax due was $3,198.22. Both liens were assigned to the new owner. According to Jefferson County Treasurer Terri Kunz, the new owner paid about $12,925 to cover all back taxes owed for the period of 2018 to 2022 plus an abundance of associated fees.
The Monitor attempted to contact Leffler; however, the phone number associated with his name had been disconnected.
Workman was home early Sunday afternoon when the new owner discovered just what had been hiding in the home she purchased sight unseen. According to Workman, she wasn’t inside the house for long.
“She dropped a duster and came running out of the house and across the street, yelling, ‘Richard, I need help,’” Workman told The Monitor.
Workman was a little startled, but he said – now 70 years old – there’s little that surprises him.
But what was inside 508 Garden Drive was unlike anything he’d ever encountered.
“It literally looked like you were walking into a haunted house,” he said. “Everything was covered in black mold except for the bannister.”
There was a smell of rot when he walked in the door, Workman recalled, and he could feel cobwebs on his face as he walked up the stairs and turned left into the bedroom, where he saw what appeared to be a decaying body on the bed and another on the floor. He didn’t recall there being a smell up there, which he thought was strange. Everything about the situation was strange.
“I still haven’t processed what happened,” he said. “It didn’t feel real.”
When asked about the situation by The Monitor, the new owner said the bodies looked like skeletons you’d buy at Wal-Mart, with the body on the bed wearing aviator sunglasses, a nylon bomber jacket and what appeared to be dentures.
“The teeth looked perfect,” she said.
The skeletons, Workman said, didn’t look real, but he wasn’t about to just dismiss them as props, as some kind of prank. Instead, he and the new owner stepped outside and called 9-1-1.
At 12:47 p.m. six Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived on scene: an initial responding deputy, one to control the area, an investigator, one administrator, a coroner and an evidence tech. When Sheriff Tom Grimsrud got to the scene, he – like Workman – was aghast.
“In my 33 years in law enforcement, I’d never seen anything like it,” Grimsrud told The Monitor.
In an Aug. 28 news release, Grimsrud wrote that the remains of the departed were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula. He also wrote that there is not a danger to the community due to this incident.
Grimsrud would not provide further details, as it is an ongoing investigation, one he will update the community on as soon as he has more information, which he expects will be in a few weeks.
Based on what he saw when walking through the home, Grimsrud said there did not appear to be any signs of a struggle. Nevertheless, Jefferson County Undersheriff James Everett said any unattended death is treated as a crime scene until proven otherwise.
“In this case we entered the home and once suspicious circumstances were observed we actually backed out and obtained a warrant to go back into the residence,” Grimsrud said. “It was apparent at that time exigent circumstances were not present, and that the scene was old.”
Regarding how the bodies ended up staying in the home so long, Everett said there had been some welfare checks made on the house through the years, but none of the calls merited what is considered the emergency threshold. To justify law enforcement entering the house, Grimsrud said “it would have to be an exigent circumstance, such as anything that a reasonable person would consider to be an actual emergency in progress.”
Everett said it’s not uncommon for people to not see family or want to be left alone, and the Sheriff’s Office respects the right to privacy. Still, he said, it’s beyond unfortunate the bodies were left in the home for so long.
In hopes to prevent such an unfathomable situation in the future, Grimsrud encourages people in the community to call the Sheriff’s Office at (406) 225-4075 if anything appears amiss in their neighborhood.
“If you see something, say something,” the new owner said, adding that she is unsure what she will do with the property.
