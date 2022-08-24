Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.