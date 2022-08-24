The Jefferson High School Board of Trustees approved significant increases to the school’s 2023 budget for transportation, adult education and utilities to reflect price inflation and revitalize programs during its Aug. 16 meeting.
The school’s general fund received the largest increase of 5.2%, or $133,884.50. Jefferson High Superintendent Erik Wilkerson said this growth stems from the school’s higher enrollment. Wilkerson said he thinks enrollment has continued to rise, but won’t know until several weeks into the school year.
Much of the general fund’s expansion resulted from a $74,172 increase for sports-related out-of-district travel as, in an effort to address the school’s overspending in the previous year. Wilkerson credited the deficit to unplanned costs associated with several of the sport teams’ successes. “It’s one of those good problems to have, sort of,” Wilkerson said, adding that the school has budgeted for continued achievements. “Let’s continue moving forward and being successful.”
Wilkerson told The Monitor that the school has accounted for inflation of utility costs in the general fund enlargement, such as natural gas and electricity. The school allocated an extra $46,000 for electricity and $34,000 for natural gas, which Wilkerson said was a 13% to 25% increase from the previous year.
The transportation fund increased $60,326.69, bringing it to a total of $412,180.09 compared to $351,853.40 the previous year. Jefferson High Business Manager Lorie Carey told The Monitor that 6% of the increase, or $21,111.20, is written into the contract and occurs each year. The remainder of the budget increase, Carey said, accommodates the rising cost of fuel.
The school’s adult education will receive $20,574.47 in extra funds during the 2022-23 school year, thanks to a permissive mill levy. The Office of Public Instruction defines adult education as programs that teach “basic literacy, workplace literacy, family literacy, preparation for a high school equivalency, english as a second language, and other services that provide adults and out-of-school youth opportunities at enhancing skills, improving parenting, and assistance related to employment and self-sufficiency.”
Wilkerson told The Monitor that the school hopes to use some of the extra allocated funds for projects such as resurfacing the tennis courts for the adult tennis league, which would in turn benefit the boys’ and girls’ high school teams.
Wilkerson said the school had also considered using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, grants given to schools to implement safety measures, citing tennis courts as a potential area for socially distanced activities. During the Aug. 16 school board meeting, the trustees also discussed using ESSER funds to replace the ventilation system in the locker rooms to free up money in the bond project.
Jefferson High received approximately $150,000 in ESSER funds and has until September of 2024 to spend it. So far the school has earmarked $50,000 for other projects, Wilkerson said.
