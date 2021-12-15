The Bureau of Land Management will study a proposal to vastly expand a Cardwell-based outfitter's permitted hunting area in the southern Elkhorn Mountains and around Bull Mountain after the agency's original plan to consider the proposal without studying its impacts drew criticism from local hunters, ranchers and sportsmen's groups.
On June 7, Montana Trophy Outfitters requested that the BLM expand the company's special recreation permit from its current 1,296 acres to 51,742 acres, adding vast swaths of land in the southern Elkhorns, on south end of Bull Mountain, and north of Interstate 90 just east of Cardwell, to the areas of public lands on which the outfitter may guide clients. The company also requested permission to guide clients hunting bear in the spring and mountain lion in the winter, according to the BLM, which would allow the company year-round operation on the land.
The proposal was revised to a total of 45,793 acres after the Black Sage Wilderness Study Area was excluded.
The changes would not increase the number of clients the company could guide each year, nor would they bar public access to the land in question, much of which is in the famed hunting district 380, a special-draw district known for bull elk.
Montana Trophy Outfitters is owned by Forrest Lewton, a 34-year-old Cardwell native who now resides in Casper, Wyoming, but spends about half the year in Montana. He said that he already leases tracts of private land in the area for guided hunts, but he wants the ability to guide on adjoining public lands.
"In general, if we get opportunities and there are elk on public lands, we want to get a chance at them. I don't want to change our whole business model and become a public land outfitter," he said, adding that being permitted to operate on public land surrounding leased private land is "something that's legal and it's something that most outfitters do."
"It's industry standard to get BLM permits around your private lands," he said. "It's kind of interesting to me that it's becoming such an issue with Montana Trophy Outfitters."
The issue, according to critics of the proposal—and of the BLM's initial handling of it—is that allowing commercial hunting across tens of thousands of acres of public land that comprises some of the most premier trophy bull elk hunting in Montana will create greater competition for public hunters and could push game off of public lands and onto leased private lands, away from where the public can hunt it.
Local butcher and houndsman Josh Pallister, who processes meat for Montana Trophy Outfitters, told the Montana Standard in August that "What’s also happening is us poor peons out here are putting so much pressure on the stuff that we can hunt, those elk are all going into the stuff that he leases." Rancher Quentin McCauley told the Standard that "Our biggest concern is getting those elk broke up and moved out where the public can get to them."
The process by which the BLM originally considered the proposal has also come under fire. The agency originally considered the permit expansion as a categorical exclusion, which is "a class of actions that have been determined by a federal agency to not have significant effects on the human environment and, therefore, do not require environmental analysis with an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement," according to Courtney Frost, a supervisory outdoor recreation planner at the BLM's Butte Field Office who is overseeing the proposal.
Frost wrote in an email last week that an "interdisciplinary team" from the field office initially concluded that the proposal met that description.
Mike Korn, a former official with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks whose nearly 30 years with the agency included overseeing its block-management program and law enforcement, particularly in the Boulder Valley, disagreed with the conclusion that the proposed expansion wouldn't have significant effects.
"I didn't think that the BLM had the information before them to make an informed decision about the propriety of this request. It was just, 'Oh yeah, we'll sign off on it,'" he said. "It's a pretty substantial proposal. A number of us people who hunt and fish in this area, as well as people who just live here, were very concerned at the magnitude of this and, initially, how it was kind of off-handedly handled."
Korn, who lives near Montana City, joined other individuals, sportsman's groups, and the Elkhorn Working Group—a stakeholder group that advises land management agencies on issues concerning the Elkhorn Mountains—in asking the BLM to perform an environmental assessment on the proposal, rather than approve it as a categorical exclusion. Korn began serving on the Elkhorn Working Group as a private citizen after retiring from FWP.
"My concern was a procedural one ... a resource [management] agency was prepared to make a decision like that without any information," he said in an interview, clarifying that he was expressing his personal opinions and not speaking for the working group. "Maybe [the outfitters'] utilization of those areas could present a problem, but we don't know until we study those things seriously. My position is not 'no outfitters.' I've worked with outfitters all my life and I worked for an outfitter."
Korn said he wasn't sure if a proposal of such magnitude would significantly impact the public—simply that the distinct possibility of impacts warranted study. But he also acknowledged, "maybe I was a bureaucrat for too many years and I see too many holes in the process, and I go, 'God, this was the kind of decision process that would've got me shot at Fish, Wildlife and Parks.'"
According to the Standard, the Jefferson Valley Sportsman’s Association, Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, Skyline Sportsmen’s Association in Butte, Montana Wildlife Federation and Steve Platt, the president of the Helena Hunters and Anglers Association, also asked the BLM to perform an environmental assessment.
Frost, the BLM planner, wrote in her email that public comment had "revealed that the proposed action involves unresolved conflicts concerning alternative uses of available resources," and that the agency would perform an environmental assessment.
"The EA process involves review of the proposed action and a range of alternatives by an interdisciplinary team to determine the effects of those alternatives on the environment. The EA process also involves input from the public," she wrote. "If the EA process determines that an action would have of significant environmental impacts, then an environmental impact statement (EIS) would be required. Otherwise, a decision could be issued on the action or one of the alternatives."
Frost said that the field office had not set a timeline for the assessment, but that progress can be tracked at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/118464/510.
But Lewton said he wasn't sure what more there is to study about his proposal, noting that the number of hunters he can guide would not increase, nor would the quotas on mountain lions that can be killed in the areas in question. The pushback, he believed, is coming from hunters who don't want to compete with him and his clients, whom he argued "are public people as well" and are mostly from Montana. Many clients, he said, hire him to make the most of a coveted district 380 tag, or because their age or limited physical mobility necessitates a guide.
Competition for game and hunting grounds, he said, isn't coming from outfitters like his, but rather from an influx of residents to the state.
"Hunting is getting more popular and there's more people coming into Montana," he said. "A lot of that pressure they're feeling is not coming from outfitters but the change that is happening in Montana in general."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.