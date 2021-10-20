A bill currently sitting in Congress could close the few remaining gaps in the Continental Divide Trail, including one that interrupts the route in Jefferson County.
Overall, the CDT totals about 3,100 miles of multi-use trail from Canada to Mexico, approximately along the Continental Divide. The trail is the highest-altitude, most remote and most challenging of the nation's 11 official scenic trails, according to the Golden, Colorado-based Continental Divide Trail Coalition.
According to the coalition, the route, formally named the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, "is approximately 95% complete, with some gaps that do not meet the 'scenic' or 'primitive' values that were among the established trail qualities desired for the trail in the original conception of the CDNST, as set forth in legislation in 1978. There are spots where recreationists enjoying the trail are diverted onto roads or busy highways, which are not safe or enjoyable for trail travelers."
One of those sections is in Jefferson County, along Interstate 15 between Basin and Butte.
Just south of Maney Lake in western Jefferson County, west of Elk Park, the CDT runs along Forest Service Road 5047 until that road ends at Lowland Road, according to maps from the coalition and the Forest Service. It then picks back up a few miles away across I-15, where it heads up Trail 101, which starts near the end of Nez Perce Road to the east of Elk Park.
"There are currently approximately 25 miles of CDT gaps in Montana. The trail follows unprotected roadways through these gaps. The major gaps in Montana include I-15 north and south of Butte, Cadotte Pass, Monida Pass (on the Idaho-Montana border), and a short gap called Big Hole near Anaconda in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest," the coalition's Trail and Lands Conservation Program Manager Dan Carter wrote in an email to The Monitor.
House Bill 5118, The Continental Divide Trail Completion Act, was introduced by Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) on Aug. 27, and "would direct the U.S. Forest Service, the federal agency that administers the trail, to prioritize completion of the CDT before the trail’s 50th anniversary in 2028. To do so, the U.S. Forest Service will work alongside the Bureau of Land Management to acquire lands from willing sellers," according to a statement from Rep. Neguse. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) is a cosponsor of the bill.
According to the independent federal legislative database GovTrack, the bill had yet to clear the House's Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday morning.
