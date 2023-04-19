For the first time since the 2018-19 school year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana is back in operation at Jefferson High School and Boulder Elementary.
BBBS is a non-profit committed to “creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth,” according to its mission statement. Littles (ages six and older) are paired with bigs, or volunteer mentors (high school age), to work together and develop healthy relationships.
BBBS of Central Montana added a school program in Boulder in 2011. The project had some good years, but scheduling conflicts between JHS and Boulder Elementary led to the program shutting down for the 2019-20 season. Then the pandemic hit. Now, however, interest in the program has returned, thanks largely to Jefferson High teacher Cassidy Parsons, who is enjoying her first full year as a BBBS affiliate.
“My community leadership class goes over to Boulder Elementary on Tuesdays and spends about 45 minutes with the kids,” Parsons said. “We make crafts, create games and do other activities. The ‘Bigs’ help the ‘Littles’ understand different social rules, how to play games, how to win and how to lose.”
Parsons said she couldn’t do this without buy-in from her students, who she said have really grown to enjoy their time with their “Littles.”
“I think that [BBBS] is both beneficial to me and my buddy,” said Jefferson High junior Dayton Brown. “I give him someone to look up to and he can ask questions he might not ask his friends or family. He gives me a sense of slowing down my thinking to make sure I say something appropriate and appealing to a younger audience. We both learn from each other new ways of thinking and looking at things.”
“Being able to become a good outlet for these kids to talk to can make a major difference in their lives and help them for the better,” added Jefferson High junior Emma Popp.
Junior Skylar Smith also expressed support for the program, saying it’s a great way for high school students to “get out of the classroom and influence younger kids.”
“It’s a neat program because you get to see the kids come out of their shells and see their real personality as they get to know you better,” Smith said in an email. “I also think that it is nice that they get some one-on-one time focused on just them that they may not otherwise get.”
BBBS of Central Montana Boulder Community Council Chair Peg Hasner said she is thrilled to restart the program in Boulder and looks forward to keeping the momentum going. There are many perks to the program, especially for ‘Littles,” as reported outcomes include improved classroom behavior, increased self-confidence, improved relationships with peers and improved relationships with family. These outcomes are evaluated based upon professional match support and data collection.
For more information on the program, call (406) 442-7479, email bbbs@bigcentral.org or go to www.bigcentral.org.
----
Additional comments by Big Brothers Big Sisters on their participation in the program:
"Being in the Big Brothers Big Sister program as a big buddy has taught me the importance of being a good leader and being a good role model. With our little buddies we are their role models, and they do what we do, and they say what we say. The program is a great opportunity for them to connect with others not just their age but other ages. It is also a good thing because it gives them a mentor and something to look forward to during their day or their school week. My buddy and I have really clicked and get along well. It started out rough but as time went on my buddy trusted me more and started listening to what I had to say." -Elle Werner, JHS sophomore
"The kids in the program often lack self-confidence and esteem. Big Brothers and Sisters puts a big kid and a little kid together. Big kids show little kids’ attention, and they allow the littles to talk things out and learn social skills. Sometimes these kids aren't in the best home situations in
which case big kids can help by being a person they can confide in. I enjoy big Brothers and Sisters because I can show my buddy that girls can do anything, and you can always stand up for yourself. I can also teach her to be quiet in the hallway. - Aliza Hays, JHS senior
"Big Brothers and Big Sisters has been extremely beneficial not only for me, but for the kids too. I enjoy spending time with them whether it’s inside the classroom or outside. You can tell that the program has had a big effect on the kids, especially if they don’t have an older role model to look up to." - Zack Supalla, JHS Junior
"I really enjoy Big Brothers Big Sisters because I can be a positive role model for these kids. My buddy and I have gotten to know one another, and I love seeing him every week, talking, and hanging out." -Ashlyn Wood, JHS Senior
"Big brothers and Big Sisters has given me the opportunity to help kids. The effect is that it might give them someone to look up to." - Mike Buffa, JHS Junior
I think BBBS is very helpful for older and younger kids. It's a nice break in the day for both of us and it gives the kids someone to look up to. I have loved going over on Tuesdays and playing games and getting to know my buddy. -Olivia Israel, 12th
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a program necessary for young, growing, youth. These children may not have an amazing home life or struggle in school, regardless, the program is an escape for them. -Abigail Miller, JHS Junior
"Big Brother and Big Sisters is very important to kids because it shows that they can look up to someone and hopefully teach them some lessons on how to be respectful and or independent. I enjoy Big brother and Big sisters because it also shows me how to bond and treat someone younger than me and finding out their interests. It can come in handy for future life choices to come whether that's what type of career you want or if you want to have children of your own in the future. -Hannah Rost, JHS Sophomore
