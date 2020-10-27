Republican House District 75 candidate Marta Bertoglio raised the most money for her campaign over the other three candidates vying for seats in the Montana state legislature and who would represent Jefferson County.
Bertoglio received $25,756 in contributions since the beginning of the year, to include donations for both the primary and general elections, according to campaign finance reports filed through Oct. 14.
Senate District 38 Democratic candidate and incumbent Edith “Edie” McClafferty came in second, having received $10,050 in contributions through Oct. 14, for both the primary and general elections, according to her campaign finance reports.
House District 75 Democratic candidate Bryher Herak received $8,579, followed by Republican Senate District 38 candidate Jim Buterbaugh with $7,295 for both the primary and general elections, according to campaign finance reports through Oct. 14.
In the run up to the election, Bertoglio spent $1,500 on consulting and Facebook ads for supporting the police, resources to succeed and economic growth, according to her pre-election expenditures report for the period of Oct. 23-26. McClafferty spent $1,679.95 on campaign mailing cards, according to her pre-election expenditures report for Oct. 15-23.
Herak and Buterbaugh have not filed pre-election expenditure reports as of Oct. 27.
Campaign finance reports are available for viewing at the Campaign Electronic Reporting System at https://cers-ext.mt.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.