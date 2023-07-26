House District 75 Representative Marta Bertoglio (R-Montana City) has had some time to process the 68th legislative session, and on Wednesday, July 19, she was invited to speak at Life Church in Boulder by the Jefferson County Republican Central Committee.
Bertoglio celebrated with the small crowd, sharing that she’s proud she was part of a session that provided the largest tax cut in Montana state history. She also celebrated the passing of a balanced budget, the only bill that must be passed, and one that she said was not easy. But it is her priority, she said, as well as that of the other House Republicans, to make sure Montanans keep more of their hard-earned money many years into the future.
Bertoglio had a long list of victories. After all, the legislature passed 796 bills, including 485 House bills that have become law.
Bertoglio, who is also a realtor, said the housing crisis was her number one issue, and she was glad to be a part of the legislature’s efforts to remove some government regulations and “red tape” that increased the cost of living for Montanans. “Red tape” is in reference to Governor Greg Gianforte’s Red Tape Relief Project, which worked to identify “outdated, inefficient, burdensome or unnecessary statutes,” Bertoglio said.
“Republicans also gave more options for private property owners to utilize zoning and housing on their property,” she said, adding that such red tape relief efforts will continue during the interim.
This was Bertoglio’s second session as a representative, and it was a much more comfortable experience for her. Her first session, she said, was a lot of learning, whereas this one she had more of an opportunity to work with her constituents and contribute to her caucus. She did so as vice chair of the local government committee and as a member of the joint state administrative committee, the education committee, the joint education committee and the state administration committee.
Thoughts on property tax
The question on everybody’s mind, besides “how did you have time for all this?” was “why did my property taxes go up so much?”
Bertoglio told those at Life Church that it’s understandable property tax assessments were confusing because the ballpark millage estimates were too high. Assessments, she said, are calculated by market value.
“Looking at taxes and seeing bills that came to the floor, a lot were brought forward, and at the end of the day, a lot of people didn’t like the idea of a tax shift.” One example of this was some of the veterans bills that came forward about not taxing veterans.
“I’m all for that, but then there are a number of people who say, ‘well then I have to pay for the taxes [the veterans] are not paying,’ so the bills failed,” Bertoglio said. “So, for the most part people are not into tax breaks for certain classes because then it will shift the taxes that need to be paid. The only way to cut taxes is to cut spending.”
Bertoglio said she is grateful for the tax rebates and is also grateful for House Bill 587, which revises school finance laws related to property taxes.
“[House Bill 587] takes revenue and it puts it into a state special revenue fund and inserts money into the local property taxes, therefore buying down,” she said. “They don’t have to increase the millage as much.”
Ultimately, Bertoglio said she is hopeful about when the taxes come out. In the interim, Bertoglio said she hopes the Department of Revenue comes up with some good tax ideas.
“It’s complicated,” she said.
Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch also spoke at the July 19 event, where he said the county is capped at a 2.6% raise this year. He said commissioners are currently working on the budget and those interested in the process can join them Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the Clerk and Recorder’s office.
