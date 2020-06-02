Republican Marta Bertoglio easily defeated incumbent Greg DeVries in the primary tonight, earning 61% of the vote for the District 75 seat in the Montana House of Representatives.
DeVries captured 39%. Overall, Bertoglio won 1,867 votes to DeVries’ 1,172.
The mill levy for the Jefferson County Animal Shelter ended the evening with a split 50-50% return, with 2,490 votes for the facility and 2,527 against. The initiative called for a permanent mill levy of nine mills and would generate $265,365 in revenue.
The animal shelter lost by 37 votes, and Jefferson County has 34 provisional ballots that may be counted on Monday, as well as any millitary/uniformed services ballots that may arrrive in the mail in the next three days, said Jefferson County Election Administrator Bonnie Ramey.
"Nothing can be determined until after Monday at 3 p.m." she said,
The mill levy for the Jefferson County library system failed, with 53% against and 47% in favor.
The library initiative also called for a nine mill levy increase to fund additional staff, equipment upgrades and building improvements.
Jim Buterbaugh won the race for the Republican nomination for the District 38 state senate seat with 54% of the vote, compared to opponent Jane Hamman with 46%.
Democrats Bryher Herak and Edith “Edie” McClafferty each won their primaries for District 75 House and District 38 senate seats, respectively. Both were unopposed.
Jefferson County voters also favored Democratic Governor Steve Bullock for the U.S. Senate with 95% of the vote. Primary Democratic challengers Mike Knoles and John Mues both trailed far behind with each earning just 2% of the vote.
Republican Steve Daines was also the winner in the GOP primary in Jefferson County, with 87% of the vote for the U.S. Senate seat.
Statewide, Bullock and Daines were easily leading in the polls as of 9 p.m.
For U.S. Representative, Democrat Kathleen Williams and Republican Matt Rosendale also defeated their opponents, with 89% and 47% of the vote in Jefferson County. Both were also leading statewide as of 9 p.m.
Democrats Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner were leading statewide for Governor and Lt. Governor against primary opponents Whitney Williams and Buzz Mattelin as of 9:40 p.m. Cooney and Schreiner were also the winners among Jefferson County voters.
On the GOP side, Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras were leading the race statewide, as of 9:40 p.m., with 53% of the vote, to Tim Fox and Jon Knokey’s 28%. Similar results were logged in Jefferson County, with Gianforte/Juras earning 48% to Fox and Knokey’s 36%.
Also leading statewide in their respective primaries as of 9 p.m. was Democrat Raph Graybill and Republican Austin Knudsen for attorney general.
Results were posted on the Montana Secretary of State website beginning at 8 p.m.
