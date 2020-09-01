Marshal that took place down Main Street in Boulder prior to the In-County Rodeo last Saturday.
Mr. Bell has been part of the Jefferson County Rodeo since 1945. He and his wife Cleone owned and ran the business “The Fountain” in the late 50’s serving as a local hangout for many Jefferson County youngsters. Mr. Bell has been instrumental with the Jefferson County rodeo over the years by volunteering in the concession stand, building bleachers, and doing any ground work that needed to be done.
He also served on the City Council for many years, lobbying to keep the Elkhorn Cemetery and rodeo grounds in county hands.
The Jefferson County Rodeo Association thanks Fred Bell for his tremendous service to the community.
