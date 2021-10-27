The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest grew by about 100 acres this summer with the acquisition of multiple formerly private mining claims around Delmoe Lake in southwest Jefferson County.
In a Facebook post on Oct. 19, the forest announced that the U.S. Forest Service finalized the acquisition on July 13, formally adding the parcels to the Butte Ranger District of the forest, which covers much of Jefferson County. The acquisition was funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which the forest described in the announcement as "a federal program [that] supports the protection of federal public lands and waters—including national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, and recreation areas—and voluntary conservation on private land."
Tim Lahey, the district ranger, said in the announcement that "We are extremely thankful that landowners Hart Baitis, and Art and John Dick were such willing partners in this acquisition that helps us conserve this landscape and expands public access in this popular area."
Delmoe Lake is about 5.75 miles northeast of Homestake Pass, 10 miles east of Butte and 20 miles southwest of Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.