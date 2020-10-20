Jefferson City Community Center (JCCC) President Lee Madison, left, Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Keith Wear, center and JCCC Vice President Dave Cooper are proud of the completed work of erecting a wood rail fence in the back of the JCCC. Armed with the material donated by Marks-Miller Post and Pole Company of Clancy, these three dug the holes and put together the fence in four hours. Due to the proximity of underground utilities, all of the work had to be done by hand. Besides the help and the donation of the fence post and rails, Lee added that this project is part of the grounds beautification at the 109-year old Community Center. The entire operation of the JCCC is based on donations and the center is a way to serve the community, according to Lee. For those interested in renting the JCCC for parties, meetings and more, call 406-933-5238 for reservations. Donations are also accepted at PO Box 1, Jefferson City, MT 59638. We continue to serve Jefferson City and surrounding communities through rental of the building, said Lee.
