The Basin Water and Sewer District Board has agreed to a resident’s request for an independent audit of its books dating back to 2015.
Basin resident Celeste Sotola made the request at the February meeting, calling the district’s bookkeeping the “elephant in the room.”
The request stems from the ongoing conflict in Basin since the Board enacted a new fee schedule last year. The fee change was designed to pay for water system improvements that had included water meters — another area of contention.
The Board has since shelved that plan in favor of pursuing a system-wide preliminary engineering report. However, some residents continue to question the District’s operations and Sotola believes an independent audit would allow residents to clearly see how money is received and spent by the District for its operations.
Basin Water and Sewer District Board Chairperson MJ Williams said the Board will put the audit project out to bid, but has no idea what the cost would be, and that it would be paid for out of District funds.
This will be the District’s first independent audit that she is aware of. The last time the books were examined was to help get a former clerk up to speed with the QuickBooks accounting program.
However, Williams is unsure the audit would be enough to reduce the tension in the town between some residents and the Board.
“It could,” she said, adding that it may be a good learning exercise for the District’s new clerk to learn more efficient and transparent ways to categorize various items.
And while it may help reduce the tension in Basin, Williams doesn’t think any air needs to be cleared concerning the bookkeeping.
Williams said the most common bookkeeping errors center around billing, such as when a bill goes out before the previous payment is received.
In her letter, Sotola said that if residents knew the costs, the revenue and the reason for the rate increase, it would help bring people together as “collective owners” of the water system.
