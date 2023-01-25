The Basin Water and Sewer District Board held a special meeting Thursday, Jan. 19 to narrow down options for its Triple Tree Engineering project, which involves tank improvements and service options. It is the board’s intention to have a project plan approved by its Feb. 9 meeting.
Much of the challenge involved with narrowing down the plan involves cost and whether or not to involve meters. Triple Tree Engineer Brad Koon was present at the meeting, as was new Basin Water operator Kory Kaplan, who led much of the discussion, sharing his knowledge and stressing the importance of choosing a plan that involved meters.
“The only way to track your system is to meter where the water is going,” Kaplan said. “I truly believe that.”
Basin Water and Sewer Board Director DeDe Rhodes, however, has some reservations, as she knows meters have not been a popular option for the community. No matter what is decided, Rhodes said it’s critical the public is involved in the process.
This being the case, the board has put together two town hall meetings. The first meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Basin Community Hall. The second meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Rhodes added it is imperative to make a decision quickly in order to begin the bidding process.
The Basin Water and Sewer Board is also meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 to further discuss options. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.