The Basin community will see rates increase for their water and sewer services.
During the Thursday, June 8 Basin Water and Sewer board meeting, the board – which now includes Celeste Sotola – approved a resolution to establish new rates and charges for the district’s water and sewer system. The resolution intends to increase the water rates from $48 per month to $62 per month. Sewer rates will increase from $12 per connection to $23 per connection. New rates would go into effect Aug. 1.
Basin Water and Sewer Treasurer DeDe Rhodes said she wants to remind residents that, when the new board took over operations in 2021, they originally lowered water rates from $72 to $60 and also lowered sewer connection costs by $12. “The $12 charge was per lot whether you had water and sewer or not,” Rhodes said. “It was charged to all property owners in the district.”
Rhodes said the board has no choice but to raise the rates, as “everything has gone up,” including bids for the board’s engineering project, which have essentially doubled from the original $790,000 estimate received from Triple Tree Engineering in January.
“We ended up in the hole,” she said. “We need to start building up some capital.”
A public hearing will take place on the rate increase on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at Basin School.
The Basin Water and Sewer board will also have a special meeting on Thursday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. to vote on a bid for Triple Tree’s project involving significant water system repairs.
