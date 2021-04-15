The four members of the Basin Water and Sewer District Board have resigned. The four members, MJ Williams, Joy Lewis, Mike Jellison and David England had all been served by recall petitions last week.
The recall petitions accused the Board of violating their oath of office, incompetence and official misconduct. The reasons stated on the petitions referred to a situation in 2017 concerning the district’s finances, as well as a vote taken in January to adjust water rates.
Because the Board resigned before May 5, the Jefferson County Commission will meet in the next few days to consider how to move forward, said Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Bonnie Ramey.
The Commission has the authority to appoint a new Board.
A new member is scheduled to join the Board on May 5 — Dede Rhodes.
The recall petitions are the latest development to arise from the ongoing controversy over the Board’s efforts to address infrastructure issues with the community’s water system, and which have included water rate changes.
The District also had a relatively new clerk, who has also resigned for the time being, according to Commissioner Cory Kirsch. The prior clerk, who also served as water and sewer operator, resigned last year due to the ongoing controversy. The Board recently hired water and sewer operators who remain on the job, according to Kirsch.
